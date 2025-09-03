“Playing for Pirates has changed a lot of things for me. The support I’ve been getting from everyone is huge and that has been building my confidence.
Move to Orlando Pirates opened door for Bafana new man Sebelebele
Coach Hugo Broos likens versatile right-wing or fullback to national team stalwart Thapelo Morena
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates utility right-wing or fullback Kamogelo Sebelebele is keen to impress in Bafana Bafana’s colours and says playing for the Buccaneers has given him the right exposure.
Sebelebele, 23, joined Pirates from TS Galaxy in mid-July. Despite missing the Sea Robbers’ preseason camp in Spain, “Mike Mamosha”, as the lad from Thembisa is nicknamed, has established himself as one of the club’s important players.
He scored goals in both legs of the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns to propel Pirates to their fourth Wafa Wafa decider on the trot. Sebelebele has also scored once in the league.
His rich form saw him being rewarded with a Bafana call-up for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday at Free State Stadium (both 6pm).
“I am happy and excited to be here [in the Bafana Bafana camp], being given the opportunity to represent your country is big,” Sebelebele said. “I am looking forward to helping the national team qualify for the World Cup.
“Playing for Pirates has changed a lot of things for me. The support I’ve been getting from everyone is huge and that has been building my confidence.
“I am ready to show people what I have. When you are playing for the so-called small teams, people don’t recognise you, so now that I am playing for Pirates people are starting to notice me.”
Bafana coach Hugo Broos values Sebelebele’s traits, likening him to Sundowns’ also versatile right-sided speedster Thapelo Morena, who’s been among the influential figures for the national team since the Belgian took charge in May 2021.
“When a guy like Morena is not with us, then we need someone else with nearly the same qualities,” Broos said in his press conference on Monday at Dobsonville Stadium, where Bafana have trained before leaving for Bloemfontein on Thursday.
“Who has more of those qualities than the one next to me [pointing to Sebelebele]? He’s quick, he has good feet.
“We always try when certain players are not there to go in the direction of replacing them with players with the same qualities.”
