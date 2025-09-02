Soccer

Record ace Shalulile reveals he was on the brink of leaving Sundowns

Striker says a call to chair Tlhopie Motsepe helped inform his decision to stay at Chloorkop

03 September 2025 - 09:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Peter Shalulile in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership win against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

History-maker Peter Shalulile has revealed he was on the brink of leaving Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this year.

The striker returned to the club for preseason training and made history at the weekend when he became the all-time leading goal scorer in the PSL, reaching 130 goals to break Siyabonga Nomvethe's long-standing record of 129.

Shalulile's penalty at the stroke of half time earned Downs a 1-0 Betway Premiership win against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday and set the new mark.

“For now I'm back [after] things didn't go well. There were discussions and negotiations about paperwork and all that,” Shalulile said.

“ I decided to call the chair [Tlhopie Motsepe] and I told him I would rather come back and fight for my position.”

The Namibian international said he is hungry for more goals. Like any top striker, he puts his success in front of the net down to the extra work he does after training and on his off days.

“I believe you cannot score goals if you don't do extras and you will not break records if you don't put in the work. If you dream of something but you don't put in the work [it won't happen],” he said.

“On off days, I make sure I come [to training] and work out to fix my weaknesses. I want to make sure I perfect my scoring chances so when I get an opportunity in such situations, I bang them in.”

Shalulile, 31, thanked his teammates, coaches and everyone at the club who contributed to his success.

“I believe I would not have done it without my teammates. I want to thank them and the club president [Patrice Motsepe] for allowing me to come here and everyone on the staff for their support.”

Shalulile is part of the Namibia national squad that plays its Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Malawi on Friday and São Tomé and Príncipe on September 9.   

SowetanLIVE

