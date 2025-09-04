Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Augusto Palacios on SA’s abundant untapped football talent

Pirates legend, who also bossed Chiefs and Sundowns, opens up on his playing and coaching career

04 September 2025 - 12:34 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Respected coach Augusto Palacios says there is much talent in South Africa waiting to be discovered.
Respected coach Augusto Palacios says there is much talent in South Africa waiting to be discovered.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 79th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected football coach Augusto Palacios and commentator Sizwe Mabena.   

Palacios — who coached Orlando Pirates, where he has also long been involved in Bucs' youth structures; Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs — focused on his favourite topic of talent identification and youth development. 

“There is a lot of talent in South Africa, it just needs to be discovered. I have seen some of the finest talents from rural areas such as Lucas Twala who came from Mbombela to play in the 2010 Fifa World Cup,” the 73-year-old said in a wide-ranging interview. 

In the 79th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected football coach Augusto Palacios and commentator Sizwe Mabena.

Palacios, who has been in the country for decades since he arrived from Peru to play for Witbank Black Aces in 1984, spoke about how he was shocked by racial segregation. He described the difficulty of acclimatising to a new country, especially one as troubled as apartheid South Africa. 

Upon arrival, he was impressed by the talents of greats of the 1980s such as Jomo Sono, Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane and Thomas “Junior” Ngobe, among others. 

Palacios is regarded as having nurtured Senzo Meyiwa, Relebohile Mabe, Joseph Makhanya, Benedict Vilakazi, Gift Leremi, Lebohang Mokoena and Lesley Manyathela at Pirates. 

He also spoke about his long-standing relationship with figures such as Teboho Moloi, who was his assistant coach at Pirates, and former captain Lucky Lekgwathi. 

MORE:

After all the fuss, Bafana cleared to play Lesotho and Nigeria at Free State Stadium

Lesotho FA cannot confirm ticket sales for Friday’s World Cup qualifier but expects a sold-out venue.
Sport
1 day ago

Move to Orlando Pirates opened door for Bafana new man Sebelebele

Coach Hugo Broos likens versatile right wing or fullback to national team stalwart Thapelo Morena.
Sport
21 hours ago

Broos believes as Bafana’s 2026 World Cup dream almost touchable

Just the cloud of three points that might be docked for the Teboho Mokoena bungle hangs over the quest
Sport
1 day ago

‘She’s more than a mother to me’: Mama Joy crosses border to support MaMkhize’s Eswatini club

Superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has declared her unwavering support for Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize by following the flamboyant businesswoman and ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I like it like this,’ says Mngqithi with 2025-26 battle looking wide open after five games

Kaizer Chiefs’ flying form the talk of the early part of the season; Pirates, Sundowns and Sekhukhune flexing muscles too.
Sport
2 days ago

Nabi happy with Chiefs’ progress as his ‘process’ begins to take shape

The only thing the team needs now is time and patience to combine the new and old players, coach says
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘She’s more than a mother to me’: Mama Joy crosses border to support MaMkhize’s ... Soccer
  2. Not so fast! Athletics SA says Bayanda Walaza must undergo fitness test Sport
  3. After all the fuss, Bafana cleared to play Lesotho and Nigeria at Free State ... Soccer
  4. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos not thinking about Nigeria yet Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...