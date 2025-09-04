Irritated Bafana coach Broos dismisses Lesotho’s protest threat as nonsense

A visibly peeved Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shot down Lesotho’s threat they will play their crucial 202 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium on Friday (6pm) under protest as nonsense.

Lesotho Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi reiterated on Thursday they will lodge a protest if key Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena is in the match-day squad.

“I am not used to commenting or reacting to nonsense and I will not do it here today, thank you,” said Broos before his players trained at the match venue to put the final touches to their preparations.

Mohapi said the Lesotho FA believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them on Friday.