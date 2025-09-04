Soccer

‘Is the admin SA?’ Liverpool’s amapiano TikToks dazzle fans

04 September 2025 - 17:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring Liverpool's winner with Milos Kerkez, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch in their Premier League victory against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring Liverpool's winner with Milos Kerkez, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch in their Premier League victory against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

South Africans were surprised when Premier League club Liverpool posted a series of videos on social media using South African music and viral sounds.

In one video the reds used popular song Hao Khonahale by DJ Maphorisa and Sotts Maphuma in the background of a video of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai celebrating a goal, captioned Gwa Khonahala (it's possible).

In another video they used the amapiano hit song Partii by Kamo Mphela with a video of former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on his birthday.

Other Premier League teams, including West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, have hopped on the trend.

Fans have been wondering if the admin handling the club's social media accounts is South African.

Facebook user Majombozi Mbele posted: “I think the admins of these teams know the vibe we bring to their pages.”

Msefana Xola posted: “Admins of this page know we bring the heat as South Africans.”

Nhlanhla Skhosana enjoyed watching the videos, saying, “I'm loving every second of being a South African Liverpool fan.”

Other Facebook users commended the club for its variety and engaging fans from across the globe.

“As a Liverpool fan, I am proud to see them incorporate our own music in their videos. You never walk alone,” Mpumelelo Zwane wrote.

READ MORE:

Slot praises Liverpool’s mentality after narrow win over Arsenal

Gunners spent £260m (R6.2bn) in the close season in their bid to dethrone Liverpool.
Sport
3 days ago

Isak move to Liverpool from Newcastle for UK record R3.1bn fee agreed: reports

Protracted negotiations over the deal have dominated the Premier League transfer window, which closes on Monday.
Sport
3 days ago

Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick gives Liverpool win over Arsenal

With both teams winning their opening two games, the afternoon was a chance to set an early tone for the season.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘She’s more than a mother to me’: Mama Joy crosses border to support MaMkhize’s ... Soccer
  2. Not so fast! Athletics SA says Bayanda Walaza must undergo fitness test Sport
  3. After all the fuss, Bafana cleared to play Lesotho and Nigeria at Free State ... Soccer
  4. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos not thinking about Nigeria yet Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...