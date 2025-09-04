Fans have been wondering if the admin handling the club's social media accounts is South African.
Facebook user Majombozi Mbele posted: “I think the admins of these teams know the vibe we bring to their pages.”
Msefana Xola posted: “Admins of this page know we bring the heat as South Africans.”
Nhlanhla Skhosana enjoyed watching the videos, saying, “I'm loving every second of being a South African Liverpool fan.”
Other Facebook users commended the club for its variety and engaging fans from across the globe.
“As a Liverpool fan, I am proud to see them incorporate our own music in their videos. You never walk alone,” Mpumelelo Zwane wrote.
‘Is the admin SA?’ Liverpool’s amapiano TikToks dazzle fans
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble
South Africans were surprised when Premier League club Liverpool posted a series of videos on social media using South African music and viral sounds.
In one video the reds used popular song Hao Khonahale by DJ Maphorisa and Sotts Maphuma in the background of a video of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai celebrating a goal, captioned Gwa Khonahala (it's possible).
In another video they used the amapiano hit song Partii by Kamo Mphela with a video of former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on his birthday.
Other Premier League teams, including West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, have hopped on the trend.
Fans have been wondering if the admin handling the club's social media accounts is South African.
Facebook user Majombozi Mbele posted: “I think the admins of these teams know the vibe we bring to their pages.”
Msefana Xola posted: “Admins of this page know we bring the heat as South Africans.”
Nhlanhla Skhosana enjoyed watching the videos, saying, “I'm loving every second of being a South African Liverpool fan.”
Other Facebook users commended the club for its variety and engaging fans from across the globe.
“As a Liverpool fan, I am proud to see them incorporate our own music in their videos. You never walk alone,” Mpumelelo Zwane wrote.
READ MORE:
Slot praises Liverpool’s mentality after narrow win over Arsenal
Isak move to Liverpool from Newcastle for UK record R3.1bn fee agreed: reports
Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick gives Liverpool win over Arsenal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos