Soccer

Sekhukhune’s hot streak earns Tinkler Premiership Coach of the Month

Galaxy’s Dithejane wins Player of the Month and Pirates’ Sebelebele gets goal award

04 September 2025 - 15:00 By Sports Reporter
Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler at the MTN8 second leg semifinal press conference at PSL headquarters in Johannesburg.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler was named Betway Premiership's Coach of the Month for August, while exciting TS Galaxy player Puso Dithejane walked away with the Player of the Month award.

Tinkler guided Sekhukhune to an impressive start to the season, collecting 13 points from their opening five fixtures, securing victories against Orlando Pirates, Galaxy, Orbit College and Durban City.

Babina Noko sit at the summit of the table, level with Kaizer Chiefs on 13 points but with a superior goal difference. Dithejane was impressive for Galaxy, contributing three goals and two assists.

His efforts included this season's first hat-trick against Chippa United as he edged out strong competition from Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Sekhukhune's Keletso Makgalwa.

Pirates' attacking midfielder Kamogelo Sebelebele won the Goal of the Month award for his strike against Stellenbosch FC, which delivered their first win of the season.

