Soccer

Khanyisa Mayo joins Kaizer Chiefs

05 September 2025 - 20:15
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates challenges Khanyisa Mayo of CR Belouizdad in their Caf Champions League Group C match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have further confirmed their seriousness about their revival this season with the signing of former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

Mayo, 27, has been at CR Belouizdad in Algeria where he became surplus to requirements after just one season.

He follows in the footsteps of his father Patrick who spent five seasons at Chiefs from 2003 to 2007 playing first as an attacker before switching to defence.

The striker joins a number of high profile South African players who signed for Chiefs this season. Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebogang Maboe, Thabiso Montane, Luke Baartman, Asanele Velebayi and Paseko Mako are among new players at Amakhosi this season.

Chiefs have started the 2025-2026 season like a house on fire, winning four of their first five matches to share top spot with Sekhukhune United, the team they'll meet after the international break.

Chiefs last won the league in 2015 and ended their unprecedented 10-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup under their current Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

