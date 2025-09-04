Soccer

Lebohang Maboe has ‘unfinished business’ back at Kaizer Chiefs

Former youth player reveals how negotiations with Amakhosi came about

05 September 2025 - 16:27
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs signing Lebohang Maboe says he has unfinished business with the club.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs signing Lebohang Maboe says he has unfinished business with the club after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

Maboe was part of the Amakhosi academy in his teenage years. He has return to Naturena at 30 after a playing career that has taken him from Maritzburg United to Sundowns and SuperSport United.

He wants to repay the faith shown in him by Chiefs by helping them win trophies.

“I wanted to be back home, I wanted to one day play for Chiefs again because I felt like when I left, I somehow had unfinished business with the club.

“Being back home is a great feeling,” Maboe said.

Chiefs and their sponsor, Nedbank, handed over a multipurpose sports court to Phulong Secondary School in KwaThema, Springs, this week.

The facility in Ekurhuleni is part of their commitment to supporting education through sports among young people.

“It's such an honour and privilege to be back home and being in such a big institution like Kaizer Chiefs. I want to do well with the team. I want to win silverware with the team and I'm looking forward to the season.”

Maboe will bring a winning mentality to the Glamour Boys after his successful stint with Sundowns, where he won several titles.

He revealed negotiations with Amakhosi began once he knew he wouldn't return to Masandawana after his loan with SuperSport expired at the end of last season.

“It was unfortunate because I had shoulder surgery I had to undergo, but the team [Sundowns] has been patient with me and being back home, all I'm looking to do is repay the faith they [Chiefs] showed in me and continue to work hard.”

The attacking midfielder said he will work on his fitness during the Fifa international break.

“I want to focus on getting my body back to where I know it can sustain the whole 90 minutes, which is not the case. I want to work hard during the Fifa break and let's see what happens after.” 

SowetanLIVE

