Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi has accepted the tag of underdogs going into their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium on Friday night.
However, he also warned the outsiders are intent on springing a major surprise that would deal South Africa’s ambitions of qualifying for the showpiece in the US, Canada and Mexico a hammer blow.
“It is these type of matches that bring out the best from the underdogs,” said a confident Notsi at Free State Stadium as they wrapped up preparations for the match on Thursday evening.
Bafana go into this round of qualifiers on top of Group C with 13 points after six matches, followed by second and third-placed Rwanda and Benin, who are both on eight points.
Nigeria, who visit Bafana at the same venue on Tuesday in an eagerly anticipated clash, are fourth with seven points followed by Lesotho (six) and Zimbabwe (four).
Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi warns Bafana on the danger of the underdog
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Victory for South Africa against Lesotho will see them solidify their place at the top to 16 points from seven games and their position will be further strengthened if Nigeria drop points against Rwanda on Saturday.
Lesotho are outsiders to qualify but are going to have a big say regarding who is going to progress and that starts with Bafana.
“We are playing against a team that has done well in the past, they did well in the last Afcon. They have players who have performed well with their respective clubs in the Caf Champions League and the morale will be high.
“They have a good coach [Hugo Broos] but at the same time we have to look at ourselves where we did well, what is it we can improve on and we have tried to deal with that.”
This is Lesotho’s home game as they don’t have a venue in the country that meets Caf’s stringent regulations on hosting international matches, but Notsi said the situation has toughened his players.
“It has been more than two years now that we are playing away from home and it has been difficult. We miss the support back home because as a smaller footballing nation we rely on our supporters.
“It is something beyond our control, but what we also did was to say, let’s use this to our advantage and grow. We hosted our match against Morocco there and one never thought something like that would happen.
“We did that and it was one of the games where our boys showed character and it was part of our growth as a team. We may not be leading the group but we are a work in progress.
“All these matches we play outside our own backyard have made us a better team in character. That is one where they always say, you must turn lemons into lemonade. That is the direction we took.”
