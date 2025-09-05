Soccer

POLL | Should Bafana play Mokoena despite Lesotho's threats to protest?

05 September 2025 - 12:13 By TIMESLIVE
Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Polokwane.
Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Lesotho Football Association (Lefa) has threatened to protest if Bafana Bafana include Teboho Mokoena in their match-day squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium on Friday (6pm).

Lefa believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them on Friday.

This is despite Mokoena having served that one-match suspension belatedly when he sat out the match after Bafana's win against Lesotho, their 2-0 away victory against Benin played in Ivory Coast days later. The matter is also still under Fifa’s review, so Bafana remain in danger of a three-point deduction. 

Bafana coach Hugo Broos dismissed the threats. “I am not used to commenting or reacting to nonsense and I will not do it here, thank you,” he said.

