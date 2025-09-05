The Lesotho Football Association (Lefa) has threatened to protest if Bafana Bafana include Teboho Mokoena in their match-day squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium on Friday (6pm).
Lefa believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them on Friday.
This is despite Mokoena having served that one-match suspension belatedly when he sat out the match after Bafana's win against Lesotho, their 2-0 away victory against Benin played in Ivory Coast days later. The matter is also still under Fifa’s review, so Bafana remain in danger of a three-point deduction.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos dismissed the threats. “I am not used to commenting or reacting to nonsense and I will not do it here, thank you,” he said.
POLL | Should Bafana play Mokoena despite Lesotho's threats to protest?
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
The Lesotho Football Association (Lefa) has threatened to protest if Bafana Bafana include Teboho Mokoena in their match-day squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium on Friday (6pm).
Lefa believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them on Friday.
This is despite Mokoena having served that one-match suspension belatedly when he sat out the match after Bafana's win against Lesotho, their 2-0 away victory against Benin played in Ivory Coast days later. The matter is also still under Fifa’s review, so Bafana remain in danger of a three-point deduction.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos dismissed the threats. “I am not used to commenting or reacting to nonsense and I will not do it here, thank you,” he said.
READ MORE:
Irritated Bafana coach Broos dismisses Lesotho’s protest threat as nonsense
For Broos, romantic return to Mexico with Bafana would be happiest ending
Move to Orlando Pirates opened door for Bafana new man Sebelebele
Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi warns Bafana on the danger of the underdog
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos