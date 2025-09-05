Soccer

Teboho Mokoena included in Bafana's starting line-up despite Lesotho's protest threat

05 September 2025 - 17:29 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT FREE STATE STADIUM
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Teboho Mokoena in the starting line-up for World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Teboho Mokoena in the starting line-up for World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included midfielder Teboho Mokoena in his starting line-up for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. 

Lesotho Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi said on Thursday they will lodge a protest if key Mokoena is in the match-day squad for this clash. 

Mohapi said Lesotho FA believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them. 

This is despite Mokoena having served that one-match suspension belatedly when he sat out the match after Bafana's win against Lesotho, in their 2-0 away victory against Benin played in Ivory Coast days later.

POLL | Should Bafana play Mokoena despite Lesotho's threats to protest?

The Lesotho Football Association (Lefa) has threatened to protest if Bafana Bafana include Teboho Mokoena in their match-day squad for the Fifa World ...
Sport
5 hours ago

The matter is also still under Fifa review so Bafana remain in danger of a three-point deduction. 

Mokoena has taken his place in the heart of the midfield with Thelente Mbatha while Broos went with Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster on the attack.

At the back, Broos went with captain Ronwen Williams and a new central defensive partnership of Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thabo Moloisane with Aubrey Modiba and Nyiko Mobbie on the wings.   

Bafana Starting Line-up: Williams, Mbokazi, Moloisane, Modiba, Mobbie, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, Mbule, Nkota and Foster

READ MORE

For Broos, romantic return to Mexico with Bafana would be happiest ending

Bafana coach’s Belgium of 1986 still beloved in that country — much like he is now in SA
Sport
13 hours ago

Irritated Bafana coach Broos dismisses Lesotho’s protest threat as nonsense

‘I am not used to commenting or reacting to nonsense and I will not do it here today.’
Sport
21 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos looking to end career with full-circle moment at World Cup

‘What makes me happy is I see a motivated group of players,’ says SA coach as huge games loom
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘She’s more than a mother to me’: Mama Joy crosses border to support MaMkhize’s ... Soccer
  2. Not so fast! Athletics SA says Bayanda Walaza must undergo fitness test Sport
  3. Irritated Bafana coach Broos dismisses Lesotho’s protest threat as nonsense Soccer
  4. ‘Is the admin SA?’ – Liverpool’s amapiano TikToks dazzle fans Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos not thinking about Nigeria yet Soccer

Latest Videos

Tesla proposes new pay plan for Elon Musk that would expand his voting power
Greek parliament passes new law toughening stance on failed asylum seekers