Nigeria keep World Cup hopes alive with 1-0 win over Rwanda

Nigeria substitute Tolu Arokodare's overhead kick early in the second half secured a 1-0 home victory over Rwanda on Saturday that keeps alive his country's World Cup qualifying hopes.

The win moved them up to third in the standings, six points behind leaders South Africa with three matches remaining. Nigeria visit the South Africans on Tuesday in what could be the key fixture of the Group C campaign.

South Africa, however, are expected to be docked three points for using a defaulter in March but have surprisingly not yet been sanctioned by FIFA.

The group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 finals in North America.