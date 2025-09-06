Nigeria keep World Cup hopes alive with 1-0 win over Rwanda
Nigeria substitute Tolu Arokodare's overhead kick early in the second half secured a 1-0 home victory over Rwanda on Saturday that keeps alive his country's World Cup qualifying hopes.
The win moved them up to third in the standings, six points behind leaders South Africa with three matches remaining. Nigeria visit the South Africans on Tuesday in what could be the key fixture of the Group C campaign.
South Africa, however, are expected to be docked three points for using a defaulter in March but have surprisingly not yet been sanctioned by FIFA.
The group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 finals in North America.
Nigeria might have to do without top striker Victor Osimhen on Tuesday, with the former African Footballer of the Year forced off with an injury to his left foot in the first half. It is not yet clear whether he will make the trip to South Africa.
Arokodare, recently signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, got a touch to Ola Aina’s 52nd-minute effort, steering the ball in from just under the bar as Nigeria finally breached a tight visiting defence.
Rwanda drop to fourth in the standings with eight points from their seven Group C outings.
Nigeria have been to six previous World Cup finals but missed out on the last tournament in Qatar.