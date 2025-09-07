Soccer

Bafana striker Foster says pressure is on Nigeria ahead of crunch World Cup qualifier

07 September 2025 - 16:54 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN BLOEMFONTEIN
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana striker, seen here against Lesotho, says pressure is on Nigeria ahead of their huge 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
Bafana Bafana striker, seen here against Lesotho, says pressure is on Nigeria ahead of their huge 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster says the pressure is on Nigeria as they prepare to face off in their highly anticipated 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday night. 

Foster, who celebrated his 25th birthday last week, said their fate is in their own hands and it is up to other teams in Group C such as second-placed Benin, Nigeria and Rwanda to catch up to them. 

Lesotho and Zimbabwe, who complete the bottom half of the table, are out of the running for places in the tournament to be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada next year. 

Both teams go into this crunch clash with motivation after Bafana convincingly beat Lesotho 3-0 on Friday night, while the Super Eagles narrowly prevailed 1-0 over Rwanda at home on Saturday. 

“I don’t necessarily think there’s pressure on us,” said Foster.

Bafana ‘closer to realising our dream’, now need result against Nigeria: Nkota

Super Eagles arrive super motivated with glimmer of hope of qualifying for World Cup, but with Osimhen battling injury
Sport
9 hours ago

“I think at the moment we are where we wanted to be in the group and that’s a positive. I think pressure is on the guys who are trying to get to us but that doesn’t mean we should take our foot off the pedal.” 

Foster, who plays for Burnley in the English Premiership, said they must keep the same winning mentality when they take on Nigeria. 

“I think we should just have the same mentality, keep things steady, take it game by game and stay humble. I don’t necessarily think there’s pressure, pressure is on those who are trying to get to us.

“I think we had a good start but the most important thing is trying to push forward and make sure that we seal it.” 

Bafana remain top of Group C with 16 points after seven matches and Nigeria are third with 10 points from the same number of games. 

READ MORE

Bafana’s great dream alive

In the City of Roses, Bafana Bafana may come out smelling a strong scent of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification.
Sport
18 hours ago

Bafana feast on Likuena to boost World Cup hopes, now focus shifts to Nigeria

The starter has been successfully negotiated and now it's time for the main course.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Broos calls in Chiefs defender Monyane to replace injured Mobbie

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called in Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane to replace injured Nyiko Mobbie.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Khanyisa Mayo joins Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Proteas head to Pakistan to start WTC title defence Cricket
  3. New Zealand hold off South Africa 24-17 in Eden Park battle Rugby
  4. Erasmus, Kriel left frustrated after defeat against All Blacks in Eden Park Rugby
  5. Teboho Mokoena included in Bafana's starting line-up despite Lesotho's protest ... Soccer

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
RAF debt drama: Lawyer owed R29m in client cases