Broos eyes win against Nigeria that will have Bafana on verge of a World Cup

“The opportunity is there but we must not forget Nigeria is a good team. This is an important game and we are in a situation that I didn’t really expect from the beginning, being six points ahead of Nigeria with three games to play.

“This means we are in a good position but it is still not finished. It is up to us to play a good game against a good team, who maybe play for their last chance tomorrow.

“If they don’t win, they will have serious problems. The pressure is on them but that doesn’t mean it is not going to be a tough game. We know it is going to be a tough game and we will try to win it like we always do with every game.

“If we win, it will be a good result for us but I said before the Lesotho game if we have four points from these two games I will be happy. This doesn’t mean we are going to play for a draw. It will be dangerous to do that, we will try to win it.”

Nigeria have arrived in the Free State without talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who limped off injured in their 1-0 win against Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.

Broos is not expected to make many changes from the Bafana line-up that beat Lesotho 3-0 at Free State Stadium on Friday.