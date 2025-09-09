Bafana coach Broos ring changes for crunch WC qualifier against Nigeria

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made four changes to the team to face Nigeria in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

Broos recalled experienced defender Siyabonga Ngezana to replace Thabo Moloisane in the heart of the defence and he will play alongside teenage sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Elsewhere at the back, Samkele Kabini was preferred for Aubrey Modiba with Zuko Mdunyelwa taking the right back position he occupied when he came on for injured Nyiko Mobbie in the win over Lesotho last week.