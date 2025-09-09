Soccer

Bafana coach Broos ring changes for crunch WC qualifier against Nigeria

09 September 2025 - 17:41 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT FREE STATE STADIUM
Bafana Bafana players during a training session ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at Free State Stadium.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made four changes to the team to face Nigeria in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday. 

Broos recalled experienced defender Siyabonga Ngezana to replace Thabo Moloisane in the heart of the defence and he will play alongside teenage sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi. 

Elsewhere at the back, Samkele Kabini was preferred for Aubrey Modiba with Zuko Mdunyelwa taking the right back position he occupied when he came on for injured Nyiko Mobbie in the win over Lesotho last week.

