Bafana coach Broos ring changes for crunch WC qualifier against Nigeria
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made four changes to the team to face Nigeria in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
Broos recalled experienced defender Siyabonga Ngezana to replace Thabo Moloisane in the heart of the defence and he will play alongside teenage sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Elsewhere at the back, Samkele Kabini was preferred for Aubrey Modiba with Zuko Mdunyelwa taking the right back position he occupied when he came on for injured Nyiko Mobbie in the win over Lesotho last week.
Moloisane, who was replaced in the second half by Khulumani Ndamane against Lesotho last week with bandage on the head, dropped to the bench.
In the midfield, Broos chose Bathusi Aubaas for Thalente Mbatha to partner Teboho Mokoena and his attack remained the same with Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appolli and Lyle Foster.
Bafana starting line-up: Williams, Mbokazi, Ngezana, Kabini, Mdunyelwa, Mokoena, Aubaas, Appollis, Mbule, Nkota and Foster