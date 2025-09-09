Soccer

Liverpool signing Isak glad to be playing again after transfer saga

‘Obviously, not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day’

09 September 2025 - 15:48 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Sweden's Alexander Isak reacts during their World Cup Group B qualifiers against Kosovo at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Valdrin Xhemaj

Alexander Isak said he was glad to be on the pitch again after sealing his record-breaking move to Liverpool as the striker played his first minutes of the season in Sweden's 2-0 defeat by Kosovo in World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

The 25-year-old completed a £125m (R2.96m) switch from Newcastle United to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, bringing an end to a saga that had dragged on throughout the close season.

“It's great everything was settled before the camp and I could focus on playing football again,” Isak told Swedish media after the defeat in Pristina, where he came on as a second-half substitute.

“It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch too.”

Isak had made it clear he wanted to leave Newcastle at the start of the window and played no part in the club's preseason or opening league games, accusing the club of breaking promises and misleading supporters.

“Obviously, not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day,” Isak said.

“I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player.” 

Sweden's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup were dented by their defeat away to Kosovo, who had Lindon Emerllahu sent off in second-half stoppage time for picking up a second yellow card.

The Swedes, who conceded a 90th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw away to Slovenia on Friday, went behind in the 26th minute as goalkeeper Robin Olsen blocked Elvis Rexhbecaj's shot only for the rebound to fly off the midfielder's shin into the net.

Vedat Muriqi made it 2-0 for Kosovo three minutes before the break and although Sweden brought on Alexander Isak, the most expensive player in Premier League history after moving to Liverpool, they could not find a way back into the game.

The victory moved Kosovo up to second place in Group B on three points, three behind Switzerland, who thumped Slovenia 3-0 to make it two wins out of two. The Swedes are third on one point, ahead of Slovenia on goal difference.

Also on Monday night, Italy prevailed in a whirlwind game to beat Israel 5-4 in Hungary on after the Italians scored two own goals, twice came from behind and conceded a late equaliser but scrambled a win to stay in the hunt in Group I.

Italy's victory puts them to second in the group on nine points, ahead of Israel on goal difference with a game in hand, but three points off Norway who have also played four matches. 

Scotland secured a 2-0 win over Belarus, with Che Adams on target and Zakhar Volkov scoring an own goal in the match played behind closed doors in Hungary.

Scotland have four points in Group C after two matches, level with Denmark who claimed a 3-0 win away to Greece.

Reuters

