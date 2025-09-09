Liverpool signing Isak glad to be playing again after transfer saga

Alexander Isak said he was glad to be on the pitch again after sealing his record-breaking move to Liverpool as the striker played his first minutes of the season in Sweden's 2-0 defeat by Kosovo in World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

The 25-year-old completed a £125m (R2.96m) switch from Newcastle United to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, bringing an end to a saga that had dragged on throughout the close season.

“It's great everything was settled before the camp and I could focus on playing football again,” Isak told Swedish media after the defeat in Pristina, where he came on as a second-half substitute.

“It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch too.”

Isak had made it clear he wanted to leave Newcastle at the start of the window and played no part in the club's preseason or opening league games, accusing the club of breaking promises and misleading supporters.