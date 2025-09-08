Soccer

Lucas Ribeiro confirms Sundowns exit in emotional farewell

‘Please know my love for you is endless,’ Brazilian tells Masandawana supporters

09 September 2025 - 11:39
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Lucas Ribeiro Costa has confirmed he has left Mamelodi Sundowns after previous requests for the club to terminate his contract.

The Brazilian international had not played for Sundowns this season as he attempted to force a move to Qatar SC, while Brazilian outfit Fluminense were also believed to be after the services of the player from their country.

Ribeiro, who last played for Sundowns as he impressed greatly at the Fifa Club World Cup in June, took the matter to the Fifa Tribunal as he looked to terminate his contract. However, on Monday, the 26-year-old said he is parting ways with Downs, penning an emotional farewell message on social media.

“From the first day I arrived I gave my all on and off the field to earn my place and proudly defend Mamelodi Sundowns,” his post read.

“These past two years have been incredible, full of emotions. I have learnt so much from this beautiful culture, not only to become a better player but also a better human being.

“To my wonderful Masandawana supporters, first of all, thank you for everything. I want you to know your support and love meant so much to me and I will never forget you.

“I will always carry [you] in my heart, the memories of the emotions I lived, the goals, the assists, the trophies and the magical nights with you that made me feel at home. I wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but please know my love for you is endless.”

Ribeiro expressed his gratitude to Downs' coaches, saying they were part of his success at the club where he won the Footballer and Player's Player of the Season awards last season.

