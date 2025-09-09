Soccer

Tunisia book World Cup place, Ghana claim crucial win

Alexander Djiku secures win against Mali for Black Stars, Libya win to stay in the hunt in Group D

09 September 2025 - 09:01 By Nick Said
Hamza Igamane celebrates his goal for Morocco in their 2026 World Cup qualifying win against Zambia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Monday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Tunisia's Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored a 94th-minute winner as they booked their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over hosts Equatorial Guinea in Malabo on Monday, taking an unassailable lead in qualifying Group H.

The victory moves Tunisia to 22 points from eight games, 10 ahead of second-placed Namibia, who have three games left.

Tunisia will make their seventh appearance at the World Cup, which is to be staged in the Mexico, Canada and the US from June 11 to July 19, and their third in a row.

It looked as though they would have to wait to seal their spot, but Ben Romdhane was presented with a simple tap-in deep into injury-time after a defensive error allowed Firas Chaouat to tee him up.

Tunisia are the second African side to seal a place at the finals after Morocco booked their spot on Saturday.

Malawi and Liberia drew 2-2 in the other game in the group.

Ghana's Alexander Djiku scrambled the ball into the net at the back post from a Jordan Ayew corner to secure a precious 1-0 victory in their Group I qualifier at home to Mali.

Ghana lead the table with 19 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar and four more than Comoros. The Black Stars travel to Central African Republic and host Comoros in their final two qualifiers next month.

Madagascar kept their qualifying hopes alive with a 3-1 home win over Chad, having trailed at half time. Goals from Caddy Warren, Rayan Raveloson and Hakim Abdallah sealed the win.

Morocco won 2-0 in Zambia in Group E as Youssef En Nesyri and Hamza Igamane scored to keep up their momentum.

Algeria were held to a 0-0 draw by Guinea and have a four-point lead in Group G over Uganda and Mozambique, who both won 2-0 on Monday.

Mozambique beat Botswana thanks to goals from Witi and Faisal Banga, while Uganda's Allan Okello with a penalty and Jude Ssemugabi scored in their victory over Somalia.

Libya's Muad Eisay and Ezoo El Mariamy were on target in the first half in their side's 2-0 victory over Eswatini in Group D.

Libya are in third in the pool with 14 points, one behind Cameroon and two off leaders Cape Verde, who both have a game in hand and meet on Wednesday.

The nine group winners qualify for the World Cup in North America with the four best runners-up going into the playoffs in November, with the potential of a further place at the finals. 

Reuters

