Tunisia book World Cup place, Ghana claim crucial win

Tunisia's Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored a 94th-minute winner as they booked their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over hosts Equatorial Guinea in Malabo on Monday, taking an unassailable lead in qualifying Group H.

The victory moves Tunisia to 22 points from eight games, 10 ahead of second-placed Namibia, who have three games left.

Tunisia will make their seventh appearance at the World Cup, which is to be staged in the Mexico, Canada and the US from June 11 to July 19, and their third in a row.

It looked as though they would have to wait to seal their spot, but Ben Romdhane was presented with a simple tap-in deep into injury-time after a defensive error allowed Firas Chaouat to tee him up.

Tunisia are the second African side to seal a place at the finals after Morocco booked their spot on Saturday.