England must use win over Serbia as a template for World Cup, says Kane

England captain Harry Kane said their 5-0 demolition of Serbia on Tuesday in World Cup qualifying should be the template for how they want to play after criticism of their start to coach Thomas Tuchel's tenure.

England had won all four of their Group K qualifiers going into the match in Belgrade but Tuchel's tactics and team selections came in for scrutiny after laboured wins over Andorra, Albania and Latvia.

Tuchel's side were far more impressive on Tuesday, however, with Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marcus Rashford and Marc Guehi all getting on the scoresheet.

“There's been a lot of noise around the outside, but we've been happy with what we've been doing,” Kane told broadcaster ITV.

“It's not always been easy against opposition who are sitting in a block of 11 when we have to break them down and be patient.

“We knew tonight would be a really big test against better opposition and better players, we said we wanted to show what we can do especially without the ball with the high pressure and make it difficult for them.”