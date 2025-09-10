However, Benin have six points left to play for in their remaining games against Rwanda and Nigeria, though both are tough and away from home.
Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of qualification
SA, though, in a strong position and on form after notching four points despite mass injuries to be on verge of World Cup
Mathematically, Bafana Bafana may still need two wins from their last two matches next month to be sure of qualification for the 2026 World Cup, if Fifa docks three points over a suspension bungle.
The South Africans, though, will hope things transpire in a way they don’t need maximum points, given their only remaining realistic challengers, Benin, face two tough last games and seem likely to drop points.
On form, Bafana will even be optimistic they can score wins against Rwanda and last-placed Zimbabwe in two games to be played in South Africa.
After all, they took four points from this month's games, beating Lesotho 3-0 at Free State Stadium on Friday and drawing 1-1 against pre-campaign group heavyweights Nigeria at the same venue on Tuesday, on a substandard pitch and missing six front-line performers, with coach Hugo Broos throwing in some youngsters.
South Africa have their strongest line-up in two decades, the best coach overseeing it and talent emerging in spades, some of whom were fielded in this month’s two matches, many who are yet to break into Bafana, such as the Amajita stars who won their Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in May.
South Africa also know, though, nothing is certain in football and sometimes the “easier” games can backfire.
One thing is certain, the side heavily favoured to progress to the first 48-team World Cup next year in Mexico, Canada and the US from Group C is South Africa.
Bafana have 17 points from eight matches having suffered one defeat, 2-0 away against Rwanda on an appalling surface way back in November 2023.
Second-placed Benin beat Lesotho 4-0 on Tuesday night to remain in the hunt three points behind on 14.
As things stand, one win from their last two matches would see Bafana officially qualified.
However, they would not want to take a chance on Fifa still docking them points over the error of fielding Teboho Mokoena when he should have been suspended in the 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March.
Strangely, Fifa's disciplinary outcomes for that round of matches have come out and Bafana were not sanctioned. The South African Football Association will be hoping it escaped unscathed because its argument that Lesotho did not protest within the prescribed period has been accepted by Fifa.
However, there is much precedent for Fifa stepping in to sanction teams for such offences when the evidence is so clear without any protest having been lodged.
The noise being made by opposition FAs in Group C over the lack of a sanction might force Fifa to still take action.
Three points docked as things stand would leave Bafana level with Benin on 14 points and only three ahead of Nigeria and Rwanda (both 11).
One win from their remaining two games would mean Nigeria and Rwanda would need maximum points from their two matches to draw level with South Africa. In that scenario, Bafana's superior goal difference (+8 at present to Nigeria's +2 and Rwanda's 0) should keep them ahead of those two.
In Fifa tournaments, goal difference and not head-to-head results apply when points are level.
