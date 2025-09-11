In the 80th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by former footballer and MTN8 ambassador Rodney Ramagalela and football analyst Musi Matlaba to discuss sports news making headlines.
Ramagalela, who played for Black Leopards, Mamelodi Sundowns and University of Pretoria, and Matlaba, who worked with coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns and Al Ahly, praised Bafana Bafana for getting four out of six points in this month's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Masterchef’ Mbule cooked against Lesotho and Nigeria
This month’s Bafana Bafana qualifiers that put them on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup analysed

Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 at Free State Stadium on Friday and followed that up with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the same venue on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and in pole position to qualify for the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada next year.
They spoke about the strong display from Orlando Pirates' new signing Sipho Mbule, who was used as a playmaker against Lesotho and Nigeria and urged his Bucs teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, who did not feature in the two matches, to continue working hard.
They also previewed the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday where the Buccaneers are looking to win that competition for the fourth consecutive season.
