Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Masterchef’ Mbule cooked against Lesotho and Nigeria

This month’s Bafana Bafana qualifiers that put them on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup analysed

11 September 2025 - 15:23 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former footballer Rodney Ramagalela and analyst Musi Matlaba discuss the latest news making headlines in the world of sport.
Image: Arena Sports Show

In the 80th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by former footballer and MTN8 ambassador Rodney Ramagalela and football analyst Musi Matlaba to discuss sports news making headlines. 

Ramagalela, who played for Black Leopards, Mamelodi Sundowns and University of Pretoria, and Matlaba, who worked with coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns and Al Ahly, praised Bafana Bafana for getting four out of six points in this month's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. 

Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 at Free State Stadium on Friday and followed that up with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the same venue on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and in pole position to qualify for the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada next year.

They spoke about the strong display from Orlando Pirates' new signing Sipho Mbule, who was used as a playmaker against Lesotho and Nigeria and urged his Bucs teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, who did not feature in the two matches, to continue working hard.

They also previewed the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday where the Buccaneers are looking to win that competition for the fourth consecutive season. 

MORE:

Broos thrilled at depth he’s created for Bafana with Afcon, World Cup looming

New players enhanced reputations against Lesotho and Nigeria, and there is plenty more talent in the wings.
Sport
13 hours ago

No pressure to bag first cup as Pirates captain, says Sibisi

Coach Ouaddou says preparing for MTN8 final without Bafana players was not a major issue.
Sport
5 hours ago

Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of qualification

SA, though, in a strong position and on form after notching four points despite mass injuries to be on verge of World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos calls for Bafana’s sensational Mbokazi to move to Europe

Orlando Pirates’ 19-year-old defensive prospect showed his potential, bossing Nigeria’s big-name attacking stars.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana in excellent position to reach World Cup after draw against Nigeria

South Africa lead Group C with 17 points from eight matches with two games to play.
Sport
1 day ago
