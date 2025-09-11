“With regards to Mbokazi captaining the team, I think he did a fantastic job. For him to do the things he's been doing, not only for Pirates but for the national team too, I say kudos to him; it can only get better for him from here.”
No pressure to bag first cup as Pirates captain, says Sibisi
Coach Ouaddou says preparing for MTN8 final without Bafana players was not a major issue
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi “Bhodlela” Sibisi insists he's not under pressure to win his first trophy as the club's captain as they take on Stellenbosch in the MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Sibisi was handed Pirates' armband before the start of the season, succeeding Innocent Maela, who retired at the end of the last campaign. Sibisi, who joined Pirates from Lamontville Golden Arrows in July 2022, has won five trophies, including the last three editions of the MTN8, since his arrival at the Soweto giants.
“There's no sort of added pressure. I think it's for us as a group, not only for me as an individual to help the team win this trophy one more time,'' Sibisi said.
“I have been part of the club's success in recent times, winning five trophies and to do it one more time with this group would be special, so there's no pressure on my side — instead the pressure is for everyone.”
Sibisi, who turns 30 in two weeks' time, has declared himself fit and ready for selection ahead of the Wafa Wafa decider after missing the side's last six matches, across the league and the MTN8, due to an unspecified injury.
“It's good to be back with the guys, training again. We know it's going to be a difficult encounter but we're looking forward to it and hopefully we'll get the result. We are looking forward to creating history again.”
“It's never easy whenever you are injured. I am ready for selection as I've been training with the guys.”
Sibisi lauded his Bucs deputy, 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi, for captaining the side “with aplomb” in his absence.
Mbokazi set tongues wagging this week with his exceptional display matching Nigeria's big-name European stars as he won man-of-the-match in Bafana's 1-1 2026 World Cup qualifying draw at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
“With regards to Mbokazi captaining the team, I think he did a fantastic job. For him to do the things he's been doing, not only for Pirates but for the national team too, I say kudos to him; it can only get better for him from here.”
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisted preparing for the final without most of his front-line players for the better part of this week because they were in camp with Bafana until Wednesday was not a major issue.
The Sea Robbers started this week's preparations without seven national stars — Sipho Chaine, Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng.
Deon Hotto was also on World Cup duty as Namibia faced Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe.
Even so, Ouaddou, who was in charge of the training session while wearing an arm sling after being involved in a road accident two weeks ago, explained why the absence of these players wasn't really affecting their preparations.
Orlando Pirates eager to give Ouaddou his first trophy, says Shandu
“I think it doesn't affect our work — it's part and parcel of being a big club. Pirates are a big club. We have internationals and we have to deal with that.
“The main part of the job has been done, we have already taught these players principles.
“Of course, we keep in touch with them through many ways to keep them aware about the final. So, they are very close to us even when they are in the national team.
“We are also able to work very hard with the players that are here.”
On August 31, a day after their 3-0 Betway Premiership thumping of Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Ouaddou and five other Pirates technical team members were involved in a road accident on the R21 highway near OR Tambo International Airport.
Bucs' coaching staff and officials had stopped to help people from other vehicles involved in a crash when another vehicle collided with them.
