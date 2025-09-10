Pirates started the weeks' preparations with eight players away on international duty, seven of those with Bafana. Barker said there might be some advantage in that, but it also shows the awesome star quality the Buccaneers have.
Barker prays MTN8 final against Pirates won't end in controversy again
‘If we fail to be better than recently against them, it’s going to be tough for us’
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch FC will use their controversial MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates last year as motivation ahead of another decider against Bucs at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm), says coach Steve Barker.
The two sides will lock horns in a repeat of last season's final, when the Buccaneers won 3-1 in extra time to lift their third successful title in the competition in a match marred by controversy. Pirates' second goal was scored from an incorrectly taken free kick when the final was at 1-1.
“Obviously [there is] the disappointment of last season in terms of a hugely controversial decision near the end of the match [which] changed the course of the game,” Barker said.
“I'm hoping in this final the best team wins and it is not decided by a controversial moment. We continue to feel the disappointment and hopefully that will drive us to even be better than in last year's final, and a lot better than in the league this season [when Stellies lost 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on August 20].
“If we fail to be better than what we were recently against them, it's going to be tough for us.”
Stellies have a had a full-strength squad available to prepare with the week apart from centre back Thabo Moloisane, who was injured turning out in Bafana Bafana's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win against Lesotho at Free State Stadium on Friday.
