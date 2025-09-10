Soccer

Barker prays MTN8 final against Pirates won't end in controversy again

‘If we fail to be better than recently against them, it’s going to be tough for us’

12 September 2025 - 13:46
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and assistant Evangelos Vellios during a training session and 2025 MTN8 final media day at Lentelus Sports Compex in Stellenbosch on Monday.
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and assistant Evangelos Vellios during a training session and 2025 MTN8 final media day at Lentelus Sports Compex in Stellenbosch on Monday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC will use their controversial MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates last year as motivation ahead of another decider against Bucs at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm), says coach Steve Barker.

The two sides will lock horns in a repeat of last season's final, when the Buccaneers won 3-1 in extra time to lift their third successful title in the competition in a match marred by controversy. Pirates' second goal was scored from an incorrectly taken free kick when the final was at 1-1.

“Obviously [there is] the disappointment of last season  in terms of a hugely controversial decision near the end of the match [which] changed the course of the game,” Barker said.

“I'm hoping in this final the best team wins and it is not decided by a controversial moment. We continue to feel the disappointment and hopefully that will drive us to even be better than in last year's final, and a lot better than in the league this season [when Stellies lost 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on August 20].

“If we fail to be better than what we were recently against them, it's going to be tough for us.”

Stellies have a had a full-strength squad available to prepare with the week apart from centre back Thabo Moloisane, who was injured turning out in Bafana Bafana's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win against Lesotho at Free State Stadium on Friday.

Pirates started the weeks' preparations with eight players away on international duty, seven of those with Bafana. Barker said there might be some advantage in that, but it also shows the awesome star quality the Buccaneers have.

“Obviously it provided testimony to what a good team they have built, to have seven players in the national team — and maybe one or two who are injured who could have been in the national team.

“At the same time, what's in our favour is we only had Thabo there [with Bafana], which allowed us the week to prepare with our full squad except one, whereas Pirates are likely to keep their players fresh and get ready to prepare [from] Thursday onwards.

“But it doesn't make it easier because it shows the quality they have. They are all playing at the national level.”

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Makgopa unfazed Pirates’ strikers are misfiring as cup final looms

‘The brotherhood we have in the team makes our job easy,’ says Bafana Bafana forward.
Sport
7 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Masterchef’ Mbule cooked against Lesotho and Nigeria

This month’s Bafana Bafana qualifiers that put them on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup analysed
Sport
1 day ago

Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of qualification

SA, though, in a strong position and on form after notching four points despite mass injuries to be on verge of World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

No pressure to bag first cup as Pirates captain, says Sibisi

Coach Ouaddou says preparing for MTN8 final without Bafana players was not a major issue.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos calls for Bafana’s sensational Mbokazi to move to Europe

Orlando Pirates’ 19-year-old defensive prospect showed his potential, bossing Nigeria’s big-name attacking stars.
Sport
2 days ago

Oswin Appollis was one when Bafana last qualified for a World Cup

Orlando Pirates’ new attacking star wants to help put that record right, discloses he almost quit the game
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie’s decision to cut sport funding was illegal, says Sascoc Sport
  2. Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of ... Soccer
  3. Soweto Marathon entries open as organisers hit back at trustees Sport
  4. Lucas Ribeiro confirms Sundowns exit in emotional farewell Soccer
  5. Bayanda Walaza withdrawn from SA team at world championships: ASA Sport

Latest Videos

Gaza's skyline reshaped: Israeli bombing campaign destroys thousands of homes
LIVE NEWS: Charlie Kirk assassin manhunt, Trump to award Kirk Presidential ...