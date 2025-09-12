Soccer

Liverpool’s Isak to lead parade of new signings as Premier League resumes

Arsenal likely to hand first start to Eze at Forest, Postecoglou may face baptism of fire on return to north London

12 September 2025 - 16:54 By Martyn Herman
Sweden's Alexander Isak during the warm up before their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Valdrin Xhemaj

The Premier League returns this weekend after a two-week pause with clubs eager to show off their new transfer window purchases, none more so than champions Liverpool for whom Alexander Isak could make his debut at Burnley on Sunday.

An astonishing £3bn ($4.05bn) was spent by the 20 clubs in England's top-flight, a fair chunk of it in the last few days of trading as clubs beefed up their squads for the months ahead.

Isak's acrimonious split from Newcastle United was finally resolved in the nick of time, with Liverpool paying a British record £125m for the Swedish goal machine.

The 25-year-old did not play a single minute for Newcastle this season as he was effectively frozen out and while he did come off the bench for a brief cameo for Sweden against Kosovo on Monday, it is unlikely he will start at Burnley.

However, manager Arne Slot will be keen to give him some minutes at Turf Moor where Liverpool will be seeking to maintain their 100% start to the defence of their crown with a fourth win.

Isak may have been the highest-profile summer deal but several other clubs resume their Premier League campaigns eager to try out some expensive new toys.

Arsenal are likely to hand a first start to Eberechi Eze at home to Nottingham Forest, a club who not only added Oleksandr Zinchenko, Dilane Bakwa, and Cuiabano on deadline day but since replaced manager Nunu Espirito Santo with Ange Postecoglou.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Postecoglou can expect a baptism of fire on his return to north London, especially with Arsenal still smarting from their loss at Liverpool.

After two successive defeats, Manchester City host Manchester United on Sunday in the weekend's big derby with manager Pep Guardiola's side trailing their neighbours in the standings. All eyes will be on who Guardiola puts in goal after the last-minute signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

United, who have four points after a last-gasp win against Burnley, will almost certainly also have a debutant in goal after the arrival of Senne Lammens on deadline day.

Aston Villa have endured a poor start with one point and no goals from their first three games so expect to see their deadline day signings feature away to Everton on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, will give Villa some much-needed attacking spark while Harvey Elliott, surplus to requirements at Liverpool, could also start.

Everton, for whom loan signing Jack Grealish has been in scintillating form so far, will be buoyant after spending £97m in initial transfer fees during the summer and could give a debut to new midfielder Merlin Rohl.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to West Ham United on Saturday as they begin a new era after the shock exit of executive chair Daniel Levy after 25 years in charge of the club.

