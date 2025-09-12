Liverpool’s Isak to lead parade of new signings as Premier League resumes

The Premier League returns this weekend after a two-week pause with clubs eager to show off their new transfer window purchases, none more so than champions Liverpool for whom Alexander Isak could make his debut at Burnley on Sunday.

An astonishing £3bn ($4.05bn) was spent by the 20 clubs in England's top-flight, a fair chunk of it in the last few days of trading as clubs beefed up their squads for the months ahead.

Isak's acrimonious split from Newcastle United was finally resolved in the nick of time, with Liverpool paying a British record £125m for the Swedish goal machine.

The 25-year-old did not play a single minute for Newcastle this season as he was effectively frozen out and while he did come off the bench for a brief cameo for Sweden against Kosovo on Monday, it is unlikely he will start at Burnley.