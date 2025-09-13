Soccer

Neymar won't have problems securing Brazil WC spot if in top shape, says Ancelotti

13 September 2025 - 12:30 By Reuters
Al Hilal's Neymar during an Asian Champions League group match against Al at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates in October 2024.
Image: Reuters/Walid Zain/File Photo

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar's physical condition will be crucial for his inclusion in the national team for next year's World Cup, after the 33-year-old forward's omission from recent qualifiers.

Ancelotti left Neymar out of his 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, citing a minor leg muscle injury. However, Neymar later said his exclusion was for technical reasons.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player has not donned the famous yellow jersey since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have plagued his comeback attempts.

“We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent,” Ancelotti told ESPN Brasil on Friday.

“In modern football, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition. If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team.

“Everyone wants Neymar in the national team in good physical condition. I spoke with him and I said, 'You have time to prepare in the best way to be there and help the team try to do their best in the World Cup'.”

Neymar has shown flashes of brilliance since returning to his boyhood club, Santos, from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

