Pirates crush Stellies in extra time to claim fourth MTN8 title on the trot
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Not since the days of Mbulelo "OJ" Mabizela in the early 2000s have Orlando Pirates been led to glory by a teenager.
History repeated itself as rising Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 19, walked to the podium after they trashed Stellenbosch FC 3-0 after extra time to lift the MTN8 trophy for the fourth season running.
The defender, who was named man of the match during Bafana Bafana’s 2025 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria four days ago, led some men who are old enough to be his father.
Mbokazi, who was given the captain's armband after injury to Nkosinathi Sibisi, wrote his name in the club’s history books as they beat Stellies for the second season in succession in the MTN8 final.
In a match that was played in front of a sold-out and raucous crowd in Mbombela, Pirates found a higher gear during extra-time with Tshepang Moremi shining with a brace and Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring the other one.
For the opening goal, Sihle Nduli released substitute Oswin Appollis on the right wing and he delivered a pin-point cross to Moremi. A few minutes later, Mabasa put this matter beyond doubt.
With 10 minutes remaining, Meremi registered his brace as Pirates once again put three past Stellies in the final of this competition.
This final was so utterly engrossing that Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou threw away the arm sling he has been wearing of late after being involved in a road traffic accident.
This means Pirates have only lost one match in this tournament since 2022. Their only defeat was at the hand of the same Stellies who beat them 1-0 at Orlando Stadium two years ago but lost on the away-goals rule.
Ouaddou made two changes to the team that beat Chippa United in their last outing in the league, with Sipho Mbule replacing Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng starting in the place of Appollis. Mbule was given playmaking responsibilities but he found it difficult to control the tempo of the match against Genino Palace and Mthiyane, who were inspired early on.
Ouaddou also showed faith in Mofokeng and he repaid faith by his coach as he had a big say on the build-up for the second goal. Operating mostly on the left wing, Mofokeng had moments on the attack and was involved in a cat-and-mouse battle with Stellies right back Godswill Enyinnaya.
Stellies coach Steve Barker went with his tried and tested, with goalkeeper Sage Stevens and Thabo Moloisane and Henri Stanic in central defence, who were constantly threatened by Evidence Makgopa and Mabasa.
In the midfield, Palace and Mthiyane gave a good account but were ultimately overpowered by Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha and Sihle Ndebele.
