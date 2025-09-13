Soccer

Zubimendi's double propels Arsenal to 3-0 win over Forest

13 September 2025 - 16:04 By Reuters
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against Nottingham Forest.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Martin Zubimendi's double and Viktor Gyokeres's tap-in gave Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning Ange Postecoglou to defeat in his first game as Forest boss.

Spain midfielder Zubimendi's first Arsenal goal, a stunning volley in the 32nd minute, capped a dominant first half for the hosts, though captain Martin Odegaard was forced off injured after falling heavily on his right shoulder.

Arsenal doubled their lead within a minute of the restart, Eberechi Eze capitalising on poor defending by substitute Nicolo Savona to lay it on a plate for Gyokeres to score his third of the season.

The game was petering out when Zubimendi put it to bed in the 79th minute with a simple header from Leandro Trossard's cross, prompting gleeful chants from Arsenal's fans towards Postecoglou, former manager of their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

