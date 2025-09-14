Man City and Haaland clobber United 3-0 in Manchester derby

Manchester City's goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland struck twice in a 3-0 Premier League thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, giving Pep Guardiola's side bragging rights in the latest edition of the derby.

Phil Foden also scored for City in his first start of the season, heading in Jeremy Doku's cross in the 18th minute. Doku squeezed brilliantly through United's defence and had his first cross blocked but dug out a second that Foden leapt to guide in.

Haaland, who has a remarkable seven goals this week for club and country, scored his first of the afternoon in the 53rd minute when Doku muscled past Lenny Yoro before sliding a pass to the big Norwegian who chipped the ball over goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 25-year-old, who ran at United's defence like a bulldozer all day, completed his double in the 68th when the visitors lost the ball and Haaland, lining up at the centre circle, easily outsprinted Harry Maguire to Bernardo Silva's ball forward for another one-on-one with Trafford.