Soccer

Man City and Haaland clobber United 3-0 in Manchester derby

14 September 2025 - 19:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester City's Erling Haaland with manager Pep Guardiola after being substituted in the match against Manchester United.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland with manager Pep Guardiola after being substituted in the match against Manchester United.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland struck twice in a 3-0 Premier League thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, giving Pep Guardiola's side bragging rights in the latest edition of the derby.

Phil Foden also scored for City in his first start of the season, heading in Jeremy Doku's cross in the 18th minute. Doku squeezed brilliantly through United's defence and had his first cross blocked but dug out a second that Foden leapt to guide in.

Haaland, who has a remarkable seven goals this week for club and country, scored his first of the afternoon in the 53rd minute when Doku muscled past Lenny Yoro before sliding a pass to the big Norwegian who chipped the ball over goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 25-year-old, who ran at United's defence like a bulldozer all day, completed his double in the 68th when the visitors lost the ball and Haaland, lining up at the centre circle, easily outsprinted Harry Maguire to Bernardo Silva's ball forward for another one-on-one with Trafford.

MORE:

Sundowns smash Magesi to claim top spot as Themba Zwane limps off the field

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the summit of the Betway Premiership table for the first time this season after their comfortable 3-0 win over Magesi FC ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Last-gasp Salah penalty earns below-par Liverpool dramatic victory at Burnley

Mohamed Salah's dramatic stoppage-time penalty ensured Liverpool maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates scorers Moremi and Mabasa credit team effort, not personal glory

With the outcome of the MTN8 final balanced on a knife’s edge, attackers Tshepang Moremi and Tshegofatso Mabasa emerged from the bench to score three ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker takes responsibility for MTN8 final defeat to Pirates

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has accepted responsibility for his side's 3-0 thumping by  Orlando Pirates in an exciting MTN8 final at a packed ...
Sport
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. SA's mixed 4x400m team break African record, reach world champs final Sport
  2. Gift Leotlela sets pace for 100m, but did selection cost SA a relay medal? Sport
  3. Rampaging South Africa power to record 43-10 win over All Blacks Rugby
  4. IN PICS | Springboks sculpture stands tall in the heart of Soweto Rugby
  5. Ronaldinho’s son joins Championship side Hull Soccer

Latest Videos

Blood Psalms
Sarkodie - Lavida Loca ft. Lasmid (Official Video)