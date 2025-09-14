Soccer

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker takes responsibility for MTN8 final defeat to Pirates

14 September 2025 - 11:21 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN MBOMBELA
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker receives his medal after the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has accepted responsibility for his side's 3-0 thumping by Orlando Pirates in an exciting MTN8 final at a packed Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday night.

Barker, who lost to Pirates in the final of this tournament for the second successive season, admitted he got it wrong with substitutions who did not have a positive effect on the game. 

Pirates found another gear during extra-time after the match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with a brace from Tshepang Moremi and another from one from Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Moremi and Mabasa made a huge impact from the bench while some of the players that Barker threw in like Lesiba Nku, Ibraheem Jabaar, Ashley Cupido, Thapelo Mokobodi and Thato Khiba did not affect the game positively for Stellies.

“Whenever we lose a match, you always want to go back, analyse and see what you could have done better,” said Barker admitting they took the game to Pirates during the 90 minutes but did not have enough firepower during extra-time. 

“I take some responsibility for some of the decisions I made in terms of substitutes. The first person that I need to look at in the mirror is myself because I need to reflect on what happened.

“I had a feeling we could go for it, I wanted to be positive and maybe with hindsight we could have dealt with things differently. But it doesn’t take away the fact that we competed for 90 minutes but they outclassed us in the last 30 minutes of extra-time."  

Barker said Pirates' players benefited from the strong support on the stands which was overwhelmingly black and white with their fans singing most of the game. 

Pirates crush Stellies in extra time to claim fourth MTN8 title on the trot

Not since the days of Mbulelo "OJ" Mabizela in the early 2000s have Orlando Pirates been led to glory by a teenager.
Sport
14 hours ago

“When you have such a big crowd behind you and get that goal it can be intimidating for an opposition like us. When the crowd is really behind the team, it gives them them confidence. 

“They moved forward to get the second goal and it become really difficult for us. So, If I look at our performance based on the 90 minutes, it is a big improvement from the last time we played against them in the final.” 

Even in defeat there are positives and Barker said they have learnt valuable lessons that will put them in good stead as they turn their attention to the resumption of the Betway Premiership this week. 

“Obviously there are things that we can do better and improve on. I have to look at the positives and make sure we don’t forget that to get to a final is not easy. 

“I believe we deserved and had the right to be here, Unfortunately we fell at the last hurdle.” 

