Soccer

Sundowns smash Magesi to claim top spot as Themba Zwane limps off the field

14 September 2025 - 18:10 By Neville Khoza at Lucas Moripe Stadium
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on September 14 2025.
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on September 14 2025.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the summit of the Betway Premiership table for the first time this season after their comfortable 3-0 win over Magesi FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

A goal by Kutlwano Letlhaku and a brace by Iqraam Rayners ensured that Sundowns leapfrog Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table with 14 points.

The Pretoria giants lead Babina Noko and Amakhosi by a single point. However, Chiefs and Sekhukhune will have a chance to reclaim their lead when they face each other at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Masandawana also completed a double over Magesi after winning the first match 2-0 at Seshego Stadium last month.

Sundowns had a slow start and were under pressure earlier on, and Ronwen Williams had to be at his best to deny Wonderboy Makhubu, who raced clear on goal after Malibongwe Khoza slipped and lost the ball outside the area.

As the match continued Masandawana started to dominate and it was not long before they opened the scoring when a cross by Thapelo Morena found Letlhaku, who made no mistake from close range in the 22nd minute.

Sundowns continued to dominate, looking to increase their lead, but Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was proving to be the difference as the Zimbabwean shot-stopper produced super saves in the first half.

Things got worse for Magesi a few minutes before the interval when Samuel Darpoh was shown his second yellow card for a late challenge on Arthur Sales.

With a one-man advantage, Sundowns upped the tempo in the second half and they looked to increase their lead and had their chances to do so, but decision-making in front of goal let them down.

Magesi opted to sit back in the second half, inviting pressure, while hoping to catch Sundowns on a breakaway ball and had chances but failed to convert them.

Magesi were made to rue those missed opportunities as Rayners doubled the lead after the hour mark after he connected from Morena’s cross from his second assist of the match. 

Rayners  completed his brace a few minutes later after he headed home from an Aubrey Modiba free kick and Sundowns would have won by a more comfortable margin had they been more clinical in front of goals.

Sundowns also finished the match with 10 men after Themba Zwane, who came on as a substitute after recovering from an injury, limped off late in the second half.

MORE:

Pirates crush Stellies in extra time to claim fourth MTN8 title on the trot

Not since the days of Mbulelo "OJ" Mabizela in the early 2000s have Orlando Pirates been led to glory by a teenager.
Sport
23 hours ago

Pirates scorers Moremi and Mabasa credit team effort, not personal glory

With the outcome of the MTN8 final balanced on a knife’s edge, attackers Tshepang Moremi and Tshegofatso Mabasa emerged from the bench to score three ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker takes responsibility for MTN8 final defeat to Pirates

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has accepted responsibility for his side's 3-0 thumping by  Orlando Pirates in an exciting MTN8 final at a packed ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Last-gasp Salah penalty earns below-par Liverpool dramatic victory at Burnley

Mohamed Salah's dramatic stoppage-time penalty ensured Liverpool maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at ...
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. SA's mixed 4x400m team break African record, reach world champs final Sport
  2. Gift Leotlela sets pace for 100m, but did selection cost SA a relay medal? Sport
  3. Rampaging South Africa power to record 43-10 win over All Blacks Rugby
  4. IN PICS | Springboks sculpture stands tall in the heart of Soweto Rugby
  5. Ronaldinho’s son joins Championship side Hull Soccer

Latest Videos

Blood Psalms
Sarkodie - Lavida Loca ft. Lasmid (Official Video)