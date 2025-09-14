Sundowns smash Magesi to claim top spot as Themba Zwane limps off the field

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the summit of the Betway Premiership table for the first time this season after their comfortable 3-0 win over Magesi FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

A goal by Kutlwano Letlhaku and a brace by Iqraam Rayners ensured that Sundowns leapfrog Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table with 14 points.

The Pretoria giants lead Babina Noko and Amakhosi by a single point. However, Chiefs and Sekhukhune will have a chance to reclaim their lead when they face each other at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Masandawana also completed a double over Magesi after winning the first match 2-0 at Seshego Stadium last month.

Sundowns had a slow start and were under pressure earlier on, and Ronwen Williams had to be at his best to deny Wonderboy Makhubu, who raced clear on goal after Malibongwe Khoza slipped and lost the ball outside the area.

As the match continued Masandawana started to dominate and it was not long before they opened the scoring when a cross by Thapelo Morena found Letlhaku, who made no mistake from close range in the 22nd minute.