Soccer

Man United boss Amorim defiant after derby thumping by City

‘There are a lot of things [where] you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that’

15 September 2025 - 09:19 By Sports Staff
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during their Premier League defeat against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was defiant in the face of growing criticism after his side were dismantled 3-0 by crosstown rivals Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League derby at the Etihad Stadium.

United's third loss in five matches across all competitions left them languishing 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim has just eight league wins since he joined United last November, and after the match the Portuguese was asked whether he should rethink his tactical set-up. Perhaps it is simply too easy to play against.

His response was candid, if not combative.

“Guys, I understand that and I accept, so it's not a record that you should have in Manchester United,” he said. “There are a lot of things [where] you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that.

“But I'm not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you'll have to change the men. And we will talk about that every game that we lose. So I play my way, and I'm going to play my way until I want to change.”

City were led by a clinical Erling Haaland, who struck twice, and a resurgent Phil Foden, who scored in his first start of the season.

United had their moments. Bryan Mbeumo forced a world-class save from City's new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second half. But United's inability to convert chances and their defensive frailties were glaring.

City fans taunted Amorim with chants of “You're getting sacked in the morning.”

Having made clear he would not abandon his footballing philosophy, Amorim was asked what message that sends supporters.

“My message is that I'm going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. That was always the same message,” he said.

“And then it's not my decision the rest. I really want to win games, so I'm suffering more than them.”

With Chelsea up next at Old Trafford on Saturday and no European football to distract from domestic woes, Amorim's resolve will be tested again — and soon. 

Reuters

