Man United boss Amorim defiant after derby thumping by City

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was defiant in the face of growing criticism after his side were dismantled 3-0 by crosstown rivals Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League derby at the Etihad Stadium.

United's third loss in five matches across all competitions left them languishing 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim has just eight league wins since he joined United last November, and after the match the Portuguese was asked whether he should rethink his tactical set-up. Perhaps it is simply too easy to play against.

His response was candid, if not combative.