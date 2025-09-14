“That’s why I managed to score. I managed to see a space behind their defence.”
‘This is just the beginning,’ says triumphant Pirates star Moremi
After scoring a quick-fire extra time brace off the bench to help lift MTN8 cup, striker wants more silverware at Bucs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Basking in well-deserved glory after helping Orlando Pirates to their fourth successive MTN8 trophy on Saturday, scorer Tshepang Moremi has promised to deliver more silverware at Bucs.
The 24-year-old, who joined Pirates from AmaZulu before the start of the season and had never won a trophy, came off the bench in the 74th minute to net a brilliant extra-time brace (92nd and 110th) as Pirates thumped Stellenbosch 3-0 in Saturday's final at Mbombela Stadium.
The score had been 0-0 at the end of normal time. Fellow substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa netted Bucs’ other goal (103rd), having entered the fray with Moremi, replacing Evidence Makgopa. Moremi replaced Thabiso Lebitso.
“I wanted to win the MTN8 because I had never won any trophy in my career, so this one means a lot to me because not everyone can win it,” the soft-spoken Moremi said after the game.
“I will still win more trophies after this — this is just a beginning.
“It [scoring the brace] is a great achievement because not everyone can do it. The coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] told me before entering the pitch I was going to score and I must work hard.
“That’s why I managed to score. I managed to see a space behind their defence.”
Moremi was booed by a section of Pirates supporters a few weeks ago. The striker, who grew up in the Vaal, thanked his teammates and his family, among others, for rallying behind him during his at times tough introduction at Bucs and suggested he’s learnt how to deal with the pressure of playing for a team of their calibre.
“I am feeling blissful and happy because my teammates have been so supportive, though some things happened before [being booed]. I also thank God, my friends and family because they’ve been supporting me from day one.
“When you work hard things will fall into place for you. Yes, there’s so much pressure at this club, but it depends on how you handle it as a player — it’s there in every game.”
