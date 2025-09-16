Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune in battle for Premiership top spot

‘Everyone is running their own race. We are not focused on what other teams are doing,’ says Zitha Kwinika

16 September 2025 - 12:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs.
Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika is adamant they are not paying attention to other teams, especially Mamelodi Sundowns, as the title race heats up.

Chiefs, who are undefeated in the early stages of the Betway Premiership with four wins and a draw, host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm). Babina Noko's record matches Chiefs' and the two teams are level on 13 points, with Sekhukhune in second place to Chiefs' third on goal difference (+7 to +5). 

Sundowns moved to the top of the table on 14 points on Sunday after thumping Magesi 3-0, though have played a game more. A win for Sekhukhune or Chiefs will see one of them lead again.

“Everyone is running their own race. We are not focused on what other teams are doing. Our focus is on getting three points against Sekhukhune,” Kwinika said in a media day at Chiefs' Village in Naturena on Monday.

Kwinika also opened up about reinventing himself as one of Chiefs' most reliable players this season after finding playing opportunities hard to come by during the last campaign, where the former Bidvest Wits defender played just 464 minutes.

“Everyone has his life journey and it was one of those to be in that space [of not playing]. I had never experienced that in my 12 years of professional football, but it was supposed to happen that way.

“I had to endure it and that helped me as a human being because it made me understand there may be challenges in life and you must always be ready to face them.”

“Sometimes it's not about being on the field, but I also have a role to play off the field. When I am not on the field I have another responsibility, which is to push the guys.”

Kwinika said the recent Fifa break came at the right time for Chiefs as it gave them time to prepare for the tough clash against Babina Noko.

“It was a blessing because we had to prepare even better. Before the previous games we hardly had enough training and preparations because it was game after game.

“I think the break came at the right time — we wouldn't have liked to play Sekhukhune two days after another game. Everyone is focused and everyone has recovered.”

Midweek Premiership fixtures (all at 7.30pm)

Tuesday:

  • Chippa United vs Orbit College, Buffalo City Stadium
  • Durban City vs Siwelele FC, Chatsworth Stadium
  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United, FNB Stadium

Wednesday:

  • AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch FC, Princess Magogo Stadium
  • Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium
  • Polokwane City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
  • Richards Bay vs TS Galaxy, Richards Bay Stadium

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms

One hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the writer of the final chapter of a glorious career.
Sport
2 hours ago

Cardoso confident Sundowns’ injury-hit Zwane will make full recovery

‘It was from a contact and let's hope it is not a big thing,’ says coach as veteran pulls up again.
Sport
4 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs in no rush to field new recruits, says Nasreddine Nabi

Some signings not ready, others need paperwork as Amakhosi back in action in top-table clash against Sekhukhune.
Sport
23 hours ago

‘Maybe I am still a plumber,’ says victorious Pirates coach Ouaddou in swipe at doubters

On Saturday in front of a packed and bouncing Mbombela Stadium, Ouaddou led Pirates to a fourth MTN8 success on the trot with a 3-0 extra-time ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘This is just the beginning,’ says triumphant Pirates star Moremi

After scoring a quickfire extra time brace off the bench to help lift the MTN8 cup, striker wants more silverware at Bucs.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker takes responsibility for MTN8 final defeat to ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs in no rush to field new recruits, says Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  3. Tshepo Tshite edges into 1,500m final, but worrying trend emerging for SA Sport
  4. SA's mixed 4x400m team break African record, reach world champs final Sport
  5. Pirates scorers Moremi and Mabasa credit team effort, not personal glory Soccer

Latest Videos

UN inquiry finds Israel’s war on Gaza to be genocide
Ghana repatriates 14 people deported from U.S. to Nigeria, Gambia