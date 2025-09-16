He commands respect not only in South Africa but on the continent, because Sundowns regularly play in the knockout stages of the Champions League, where he has been the key man for the Brazilians.
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms
One hopes Mshishi will be back soon, because he needs to be the author of the final chapter of his glorious career
Sometimes sport has a tendency to laugh in the face of a good story.
This season was supposed to be the celebration of inspirational Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane, who has reached the twilight of his career, but injuries may deny him a respectable exit.
He suffered a second injury already this season in Downs' 3-0 Betway Premiership win against Magesi FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
“Mshishi” or “Shikabala”, as he is fondly known by football supporters, richly deserves to walk away from the game on his own terms when he decides to hang up his boots.
The 35-year-old has made an indelible mark over the last decade both on and off the field, gauged by the level of respect he commands from supporters, teammates and rivals.
He commands respect not only in South Africa but on the continent, because Sundowns regularly play in the knockout stages of the Champions League, where he has been the key man for the Brazilians.
For those who can remember, this is the man whom the late Clive Barker said reminded him of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, when he coached Zwane at Mpumalanga Black Aces.
Comparisons with Khumalo continue to divide public opinion, a valid debate, but no-one is going to have the final say in the matter as it is more about personal opinions.
Approaching 36, it is unlikely Zwane is going to get a lot of minutes from coach Miguel Cardoso, who has younger options in Jayden Adams, Tashreeq Matthews, Kutlwano Lethlaku, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. At his age, his playing time also needs managing.
Appearing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and the Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada next year — if Bafana Bafana get there — would have been the best way to mark his curtain call.
Mshishi, who is on his last year of his contract at Chloorkop, is approaching the end of a hugely successful career where his titles include nine Premierships, the 2016 Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, African Football League and two appearances at the Fifa Club World Cup.
He still has something to offer this season, but at the rate things are going with injuries, he may be forced to leave the stage he dazzled for many years not on his own terms.
I hope he fully recovers from his latest injury setback because it would be sad for a player who I regard as the best of his generation to be forced to retire due to injuries.
Zwane lasted only a few minutes against Magesi FC on his return from an injury that saw him miss out on Bafana Bafana’s 2025 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria last week.
He had already missed four matches for Sundowns after being injured against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal first leg last month.
He also missed a big chunk of last season — playing just 15 times across competitions, seven of those in the league — because of an Achilles tendon injury he suffered with Bafana. These injuries take their toll on the body because he is not getting any younger.
Seeing him walk back to the Lucas Moripe Stadium dressing room on Sunday with his face bowed in disappointment was devastating, considering Bafana have important World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda next month.
His unavailability is a huge loss for the Brazilians, who have back-to-back Premiership matches against Marumo Gallants, Durban City, Golden Arrows and Richards Bay in September.
If he does not play in those club games, he is unlikely to be part of the Bafana squad for the World Cup qualifiers, in which they are likely to secure their first qualification for a World Cup other than as hosts since 2002.
Sundowns have not communicated the extent of his injury, but one hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the author of the final chapter of a glorious career.
The football gods owe him that, and I don’t think it's too much to ask.
