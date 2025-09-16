Real Madrid begin Champions League bid with Mbappé under the spotlight

Real Madrid begin their bid for a record-extending 16th European Cup on Tuesday at home to Olympique de Marseille with coach Xabi Alonso insisting Kylian Mbappé is not impatient to win the trophy and is valued as one of the leaders in the team.

The 26-year-old striker, who helped France lift the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final, has won seven Ligue 1 titles and multiple individual accolades but is still chasing an elusive Champions League crown.

Mbappé moved to Madrid from Paris St Germain last year and saw his former club finally claim their first European Cup while Real fell short in their Champions League title defence after being knocked out in the quarterfinals by Arsenal.

“Kylian is part of the journey, but I don't see him as impatient. Today we talked about what the Champions League means, but we didn't talk about May (when PSG won), we talked about today,” Alonso said on Monday ahead of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We see a project that's just beginning. One of the objectives is to win the Champions League sooner rather than later.”