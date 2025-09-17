Soccer

No need to panic, says Nabi after Chiefs suffer first loss of the season

‘We created some opportunities but it wasn’t good enough to control the game’

17 September 2025 - 12:50
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thabang Monare, obscured, celebrates scoring Sekhukhune United's third goal with teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says there is no need to panic after their 3-1 Betway Premiership defeat to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, while admitting his team did not deserve to win.

Bradley Grobler's brace coupled with a strike from Thabang Monare sank Chiefs, condemning them to their first league defeat of the season in front of about 30,000 supporters.

Flavio Silva was on the score sheet for Amakhosi, who next face Angolan side Kabuscorp in the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg clash at Luanda's Estádio 11 de Novembro on Saturday (5pm SA time).

“I don't think we need to panic. We eed to learn from today, learn from our mistakes and go into the next games with more conviction and more concentration. Sekhukhune deserved the three points today,” Nabi said.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game against a difficult opponent, but I feel we made a lot of mistakes that led to goals. Sekhukhune gave us a lot of problems, especially on transition, playing long balls we couldn't deal with. That led to a lot of mistakes on our side.

“We were also not good enough today in our offensive schemes. We created some opportunities but it wasn't good enough to control the game and be on the front foot.”

Chiefs went into the game having not conceded a single goal in their opening five league fixtures.

The two sides went into the game with four wins and a draw from five matches, level on 13 points and separated by goal difference, with Sekhukhune in second place and Chiefs third.

With the win, United went to the top of the table on 16 points, two ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, after 16 games. Chiefs remained in third.

SowetanLIVE

