Soccer

Sundowns labour to draw with Gallants in Bloem to remain in second

Two games in four days seems too much for eight-time successive champions to overcome

17 September 2025 - 21:52
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khumbulani Ncube of Marumo Gallants is challenged by Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.
Khumbulani Ncube of Marumo Gallants is challenged by Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Playing two league matches in four days just after the international break seemed to take its toll on Mamelodi Sundowns players as they laboured to a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

The result left the eight-time successive champions (16 points) a point behind leaders Sekhukhune United (15).

Sundowns beat Magesi FC 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday but could not produce the same performance against a willy Gallants who held on to a point that keeps them on the eighth spot with eight points after six matches.

Sundowns took the lead via striker Iqraam Rayners's header in the 28th minute but Brazilians defender Keanu Cupido couldn't keep out Phillip Ndlondlo's strike, which he ended up bundling into his own net in the 35th.

Both teams had chances to score more goals but could not do as they lacked the attacking creativity and a finish to get more than a point.

Sundowns now turn their attention on hosting Durban City on Saturday night while Gallants will visit Premiership rookies Orbit College at Olympia Park Stadium in the North West on Saturday. 

Other Premiership results on Wednesday:

  • Polokwane City 2 Golden Arrows 1
  • Richards Bay 1 TS Galaxy 1
  • AmaZulu 2 Stellenbosch 1

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports

The decision comes despite Amakhosi’s positive start to the 2025-26 season.
Sport
5 hours ago

Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga

Fifa’s latest disciplinary report makes no mention of case that threatens SA’s World Cup campaign
Sport
12 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms

One hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the writer of the final chapter of a glorious career.
Sport
1 day ago

No need to panic, says Nabi after Chiefs suffer first loss of the season

‘We created some opportunities but it wasn't good enough to control the game.’
Sport
9 hours ago

Sekhukhune burst Kaizer Chiefs’ bubble, take top spot in Premiership

Bradley Grobler brace takes wind out of the sails of high-riding Amakhosi in exciting clash
Sport
1 day ago

‘Maybe I am still a plumber,’ says victorious Pirates coach Ouaddou in swipe at doubters

On Saturday in front of a packed and bouncing Mbombela Stadium, Ouaddou led Pirates to a fourth MTN8 success on the trot with a 3-0 extra-time ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports Soccer
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms Soccer
  3. Zakithi Nene cruises into 400m final, but loses world No 1 spot Sport
  4. Pakistan seek match referee’s removal after India refuse to shake hands Cricket
  5. Tshepo Tshite edges into 1,500m final, but worrying trend emerging for SA Sport

Latest Videos

Soldier accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru finally faces justice
Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...