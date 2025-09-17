Sundowns labour to draw with Gallants in Bloem to remain in second

Playing two league matches in four days just after the international break seemed to take its toll on Mamelodi Sundowns players as they laboured to a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

The result left the eight-time successive champions (16 points) a point behind leaders Sekhukhune United (15).

Sundowns beat Magesi FC 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday but could not produce the same performance against a willy Gallants who held on to a point that keeps them on the eighth spot with eight points after six matches.

Sundowns took the lead via striker Iqraam Rayners's header in the 28th minute but Brazilians defender Keanu Cupido couldn't keep out Phillip Ndlondlo's strike, which he ended up bundling into his own net in the 35th.

Both teams had chances to score more goals but could not do as they lacked the attacking creativity and a finish to get more than a point.

Sundowns now turn their attention on hosting Durban City on Saturday night while Gallants will visit Premiership rookies Orbit College at Olympia Park Stadium in the North West on Saturday.