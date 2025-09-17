Vinicius benched again for Madrid in Alonso’s Champions League debut
Subs Martinelli and Trossard earn Arsenal win at Bilbao, Tottenham edge out Villarreal
Vinicius Jr started on the bench again as Xabi Alonso made his Champions League debut as Real Madrid manager, raising further speculation about the Brazilian winger's future at the club.
Alonso, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Real's manager in May, instead chose fellow Brazilian Rodrygo on the left wing for Madrid's 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday.
On the right, Alonso picked 18-year-old new signing Franco Mastantuono, with Vinicius coming on in the second half.
It was the second time this season Vinicius, the first Brazilian to score in two Champions League finals, had been left out of the starting line-up by Alonso.
In August, he came off the bench against Oviedo to set up a goal for Kylian Mbappé before scoring himself. Alonso said that “showed that he can have a big impact coming off the bench.”
Alonso's selection decisions against Marseille appeared to pay dividends as both Rodrygo and Vinicius won penalties that proved decisive.
In the 27th minute, Rodrygo helped draw Madrid level when he drifted into the Marseille box and drew a clumsy foul from Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia, with Mbappé converting from the spot.
Rodrygo, however, was unable to influence the match any further and was substituted for Vinicius in the 63rd minute.
Vinicius then won another penalty for Madrid in the 81st after Facundo Medina handled the ball as he slid in to tackle him and Mbappé converted again.
Vinicius's celebrations with his teammates were tepid but Alonso played down speculation of dressing room disquiet, saying “if there are private conversations they should stay in Valdebebas [Real's training ground]”.
“There will be moments for everyone. No-one is going to play every game. No-one should feel offended for not playing a match.”
Real began on the front foot despite coach Xabi Alonso being forced into an early substitution when fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a leg injury three minutes after kickoff.
Mbappé nearly produced a spectacular opener with a bicycle kick from inside the box that flew just wide, while Franco Mastantuono also went close, striking a low shot against the post after muscling past two defenders.
Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was their standout performer in the first half, denying Madrid on 10 occasions, including a stunning one-handed save to thwart Mbappé from point-blank range.
It was Marseille who drew first blood in the 22nd minute when Timothy Weah capitalised on a costly mistake by Arda Guler.
The Turkish midfielder was dispossessed by Mason Greenwood, allowing the former Manchester United forward to thread a pass through to Weah who raced clear of the Madrid defence before smashing an unstoppable shot past Thibaut Courtois.
The visitors’ lead lasted seven minutes, however, as Kondogbia tripped Rodrygo and Mbappé equalised for the 15-time European champions.
Real dominated possession after the break but were largely toothless, failing to trouble the visitors' defence. Mbappé offered their only spark, hitting the bar with a curling shot from the edge of the box in the 49th.
The match took a dramatic turn in the 72nd when Carvajal was sent off for headbutting Rulli in a heated altercation.
Mbappé had the final word in the 87th after substitute Vinicius made a great run and the ball deflected off Facundo Medina's boot and struck the defender's outstretched arm.
Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi was fuming over the referee's decision to award the late penalty.
“The second penalty is disgraceful, it wasn't a penalty, I would have said so even if it had been in my team's favour. It was never a penalty,” De Zerbi said.
The second half we were much more fluent, dominant and looked much more of a threat and in the end the finishers they made the impact for us to win the gameMikel Arteta
Arsenal began their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday night, with Gabriel Martinelli making an immediate impact from the bench to open the scoring and another substitute, Leandro Trossard, netting the second.
Mikel Arteta's side, beaten in the semifinals last season by eventual winners Paris St Germain, were the better team, but laboured to put away Athletic who were backed by a boisterous San Mames stadium, until the substitutes arrived.
“We knew the first 20 to 25 minutes were going to be really tough, especially the way they play, so intense,” Arteta said.
“The second half we were much more fluent, dominant and looked much more of a threat and in the end the finishers they made the impact for us to win the game.”
Arsenal began last season's campaign with a 0-0 draw at Atalanta, and they almost had to settle for a similar result, but Arteta turned to his bench to defeat an Athletic making their first Champions League appearance since 2014.
Arsenal host Olympiakos in their next Champions League game on October 1 with Athletic away to Borussia Dortmund on the same day.
Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their return to the Champions League with a 1-0 home victory over Spanish club Villarreal courtesy of an early own goal by keeper Luiz Junior.
The London club's first game in the competition for nearly three years was only four minutes old when Villarreal's Brazilian keeper fumbled a cross by Lucas Bergvall across his own line.
It was never comfortable for the hosts, however, with former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe having several chances including a late free kick that flashed just wide of the post.
But Tottenham's defence, which has conceded only one goal this season in four Premier League games, held firm to allow Thomas Frank's side to begin their group campaign with an important three points.
Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly scored in stoppage time to inspire a dramatic Juventus escape, as they secured a 4-4 draw at home to Borussia Dortmund, where all eight goals came after the break.
The hosts trailed 4-2 when Vlahovic struck his second of the night in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Kelly completed the comeback two minutes later to earn a share of the points.
