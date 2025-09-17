Vinicius benched again for Madrid in Alonso’s Champions League debut

Vinicius Jr started on the bench again as Xabi Alonso made his Champions League debut as Real Madrid manager, raising further speculation about the Brazilian winger's future at the club.

Alonso, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Real's manager in May, instead chose fellow Brazilian Rodrygo on the left wing for Madrid's 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday.

On the right, Alonso picked 18-year-old new signing Franco Mastantuono, with Vinicius coming on in the second half.

It was the second time this season Vinicius, the first Brazilian to score in two Champions League finals, had been left out of the starting line-up by Alonso.

In August, he came off the bench against Oviedo to set up a goal for Kylian Mbappé before scoring himself. Alonso said that “showed that he can have a big impact coming off the bench.”