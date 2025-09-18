The Buccaneers were led to the title by teenage defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mabena and Mphahlele believe he is ready to move to Europe because of his rapid growth over the past few months.
One of the topics discussed is Mamelodi Sundowns, who are showing signs of league consistency as they are on a run of four wins and one draw in their past five matches.
Also discussed in the show is why Pirates, who have a Champions League qualifier against Lesotho minnows Lioli FC in Bloemfontein on Saturday, had their matches against Magesi FC and AmaZulu postponed.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe
Orlando Pirates’ fourth successive MTN8 title, Mamelodi Sundowns find their stride also on the agenda
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)
In the 81st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Sizwe Mabena and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the latest news making headlines in South African sports.
The show starts with a review of the MTN8 final where Orlando Pirates won the tournament for the fourth consecutive season by beating Stellenbosch FC in Mbombela.
