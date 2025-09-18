Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe

Orlando Pirates’ fourth successive MTN8 title, Mamelodi Sundowns find their stride also on the agenda

18 September 2025 - 11:43 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Orlando Pirates' young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe, say the show's presenter and guest.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

In the 81st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Sizwe Mabena and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the latest news making headlines in South African sports. 

The show starts with a review of the MTN8 final where Orlando Pirates won the tournament for the fourth consecutive season by beating Stellenbosch FC in Mbombela. 

The Buccaneers were led to the title by teenage defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mabena and Mphahlele believe he is ready to move to Europe because of his rapid growth over the past few months. 

One of the topics discussed is Mamelodi Sundowns, who are showing signs of league consistency as they are on a run of four wins and one draw in their past five matches. 

Also discussed in the show is why Pirates, who have a Champions League qualifier against Lesotho minnows Lioli FC in Bloemfontein on Saturday, had their matches against Magesi FC and AmaZulu postponed. 

MORE:

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms

One hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the writer of the final chapter of a glorious career.
Sport
2 days ago

Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga

Fifa’s latest disciplinary report makes no mention of case that threatens SA’s World Cup campaign
Sport
1 day ago

‘Maybe I am still a plumber,’ says victorious Pirates coach Ouaddou in swipe at doubters

On Saturday in front of a packed and bouncing Mbombela Stadium, Ouaddou led Pirates to a fourth MTN8 success on the trot with a 3-0 extra-time ...
Sport
3 days ago

No need to panic, says Nabi after Chiefs suffer first loss of the season

‘We created some opportunities but it wasn't good enough to control the game.’
Sport
1 day ago

Broos thrilled at depth he’s created for Bafana with Afcon, World Cup looming

New players enhanced reputations against Lesotho and Nigeria, and there is plenty more talent in the wings.
Sport
1 week ago
