Soccer

Fifa to pay record $355m, compensate clubs for releasing players for 2026 World Cup

Programme recognises ‘financially the huge contribution so many clubs’ make in the qualifiers and tournament

18 September 2025 - 11:08 By Lori Ewing
Fifa president Gianni Infantino greets the fans during a Premiership clash at FNB stadium in Soweto in 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Fifa is set to distribute a record $355m (R6.2bn) to clubs around the world as part of an expanded Club Benefits Programme (CBP) tied to the 2026 World Cup, soccer's world governing body announced on Tuesday.

The initiative marks an increase of close to 70% from the $209m paid out after the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

For the first time, clubs that release players for World Cup qualifiers — not just the finals — will be compensated.

The initiative is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between Fifa and the European Club Association (ECA) signed in March 2023, aimed at creating a more inclusive and equitable system for global club football.

“The enhanced edition of the Fifa Club Benefits Programme for the 2026 World Cup is going a step further by recognising financially the huge contribution so many clubs and their players around the world make to the staging of both the qualifiers and the final tournament,” Fifa President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The CBP was first introduced for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. In 2022, 440 clubs from 51 Fifa member associations received payments under the programme.

With the 2026 edition set to include compensation for qualifiers, the number of benefiting clubs is expected to rise significantly.

ECA chair Nasser Al-Khelaifi called the programme “innovative”.

“Clubs play a pivotal role in the success of national team football,” he said. “This initiative recognises every element of it, from early development through to release for the most important games.”

The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 in the US, Mexico and Canada. 

Reuters

