Fifa to pay record $355m, compensate clubs for releasing players for 2026 World Cup

Fifa is set to distribute a record $355m (R6.2bn) to clubs around the world as part of an expanded Club Benefits Programme (CBP) tied to the 2026 World Cup, soccer's world governing body announced on Tuesday.

The initiative marks an increase of close to 70% from the $209m paid out after the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

For the first time, clubs that release players for World Cup qualifiers — not just the finals — will be compensated.

The initiative is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between Fifa and the European Club Association (ECA) signed in March 2023, aimed at creating a more inclusive and equitable system for global club football.