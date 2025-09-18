I was insulted for 90 minutes, says Simeone after Anfield red card

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted his behaviour was unjustifiable after he was sent off after a heated altercation with a Liverpool fan after the home side's stoppage time winner in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Argentine had seen his side claw back a two-goal deficit but Virgil van Dijk then headed into the net in the 92nd minute to condemn Atletico to a 3-2 defeat at a raucous Anfield.

Simeone appeared enraged by a Liverpool fan behind the technical area and was eventually sent down the tunnel by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani.

Afterwards he said he had endured insults for 90 minutes.

“There have been insults all match, but hey, I'm the one who has to stay calm and endure everything: insults, gestures, et cetera,” he told Movistar.

"[Liverpool] been talking about putting on a good show but they insult you all match from behind and you can't say anything, because I'm the coach.