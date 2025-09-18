Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs, Nabi in contract exit talks

Source asserts coach and the club are ‘not on same page’ and ‘worlds apart’

18 September 2025 - 08:42
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after their Betway Premiership defeat against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after their Betway Premiership defeat against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to confirm the exit of Nasreddine Nabi on Thursday or Friday after relations between the head coach and the club broke down irretrievably.

According to an informant with knowledge of the dealings at Chiefs' Village in Naturena, Nabi will not travel with the club on Saturday to their Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary first leg clash away against Angolan outfit Kabuscorp in Luanda. He will, instead, on Thursday be finalising a deal to terminate his contract, which still has a year to run.

The Tunisian will expect compensation. 

News of Nabi's exit came a day after Chiefs were humbled 3-1 by Sekhukhune United in their first league defeat of the season at FNB Stadium, with his tactics being questioned.

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports

The decision comes despite Amakhosi’s positive start to the 2025-26 season.
Sport
17 hours ago

An SABCSport.com report stated Nabi's lack of the correct qualification required by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to sit on the bench in interclub matches — he has a Uefa Pro licence but not the Caf equivalent — will be put forward as the reason for his exit.

iDiski Times also reported Nabi opted to leave the club to be with his wife in Tunisia. Amakhosi last month granted him compassionate leave after she had a “critical accident”.

“The club is definitely letting go of coach Nabi. It's been a long time coming because they seemed not to be on the same page,” the source said on Wednesday.

“They were just worlds apart. Expect a statement tomorrow [Thursday] or Friday, confirming Nabi's departure.”

No need to panic, says Nabi after Chiefs suffer first loss of the season

‘We created some opportunities but it wasn't good enough to control the game.’
Sport
22 hours ago

Sowetan understands that despite winning the Nedbank Cup last season to end the club's decade-long trophy drought, Chiefs' management was still not satisfied with Nabi's overall first season in charge. Amakhosi finished ninth in the Betway Premiership, winning just eight of their 28 league games, with 12 defeats and eight draws.

Information from Naturena during Nabi's term has consistently been the coach is hard to work with and battled to win over his players.

While Nabi was away tending to his sick wife, Chiefs won three games against Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, prompting many supporters to question if the team functioned better under his assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. But the pair insisted Nabi was involved in team planning while he was away.

Nabi joined Amakhosi in July 2024, arriving with his technical panel.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa couldn't comment on Wednesday, saying he was “engaged now in KwaZulu-Natal [at the launch of the Mangosuthu Legacy Cup] and will chat tomorrow”.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Sekhukhune burst Kaizer Chiefs’ bubble, take top spot in Premiership

Bradley Grobler brace takes wind out of the sails of high-riding Amakhosi in exciting clash
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns labour to draw with Gallants in Bloem to remain in second

Two games in four days seems too much for eight-time successive champions to overcome.
Sport
13 hours ago

Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga

Fifa’s latest disciplinary report makes no mention of case that threatens SA’s World Cup campaign
Sport
1 day ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms

One hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the writer of the final chapter of a glorious career.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports Soccer
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms Soccer
  3. Zakithi Nene cruises into 400m final, but loses world No 1 spot Sport
  4. Pakistan seek match referee’s removal after India refuse to shake hands Cricket
  5. Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga Soccer

Latest Videos

Yulia Navalnaya says foreign tests show her husband was poisoned | REUTERS
MKP in court in bid to halt Madlanga Commission of Inquiry