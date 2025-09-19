Haaland could top Ronaldo’s Champions League scoring record: Guardiola
Rashford shines in Barcelona’s win at Newcastle, Brilliant Club Brugge thump Monaco
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shattered another scoring record in their 2-0 Champions League victory over visitors Napoli on Thursday and boss Pep Guardiola believes his talented striker might one day be the best player in Europe.
The 25-year-old Norwegian became the quickest player in Champions League history to hit 50 goals in what was his 49th appearance in Europe's elite competition when he cleverly headed home Phil Foden's perfectly-placed flick in the 56th minute.
He smashed the record held by former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who reached 50 goals in 62 games.
“The number speaks for itself,” Guardiola said. “He's alongside in terms of goals with Van Nistelrooy, [Robert] Lewandowski, but especially with the two monsters, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi over 15, 20 years.
“Erling is there. In terms of goals, it's unbelievable.”
Ronaldo is the all-time Champions League top scorer with 140 goals. Asked if Haaland — given his numbers at such a young age — could one day top that mark, Guardiola did not hesitate.
𝟓𝟎 #𝐔𝐂𝐋 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟒𝟗 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 🇪🇺🌟— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 18, 2025
Erling Haaland does it again 😏
📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/7P1kbQRws0
“If [he keeps up] that rhythm? Yeah,” the Spaniard said. “He can play I don't know how many years — 10, 12 years, I would say — if he maintains this progression, absolutely.”
Guardiola was equally effusive about Foden, who scored in City's 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday in his first start of the season and was excellent again on Thursday.
Foden was named PFA Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign but his form vanished last term and the goals dried up.
“You cannot imagine how we missed Phil,” Guardiola said. “The last two games have been the Phil we know.
“He played close to Erling in the year we won our fourth [consecutive league title in 2024]. Phil was the best player in the Premier League.
“It's the sense of danger close to the box and he could score one or two goals again. So yeah, we are so happy, because I know if he's happy and his life is fine and the rest, his natural, incredible talent comes along.”
After Haaland opened the scoring, Jeremy Doku doubled City's lead in the 65th when he turned quickly and darted past two defenders before slotting the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.
Marcus Rashford at his very best 🤩🚀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 18, 2025
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/elbXdl1PVb
Napoli were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute when captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a straight red card for his last-ditch tackle on Haaland.
That spoiled the return of former longtime City captain Kevin De Bruyne, whose night was cut short after 25 minutes as Antonio Conte shuffled his team to adjust for the sending-off.
An inspired Marcus Rashford celebrated his return to English soil by scoring twice in nine second-half minutes to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in their Champions League opener at St James' Park.
Rashford broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, scoring his first goal for Barcelona with an angled header from Jules Kounde's right-wing cross that nestled just inside the left post beyond Nick Pope's reach.
Rashford's inspirational night continued nine minutes later when he pounced on a rebound at the edge of the box, set himself up with a quick glide to the right, and unleashed an unstoppable strike that flew past Pope before licking the crossbar into the top left corner.
Anthony Gordon reduced the deficit in the 90th minute, tapping-in a low cross from Jacob Murphy in a quick counter, but it was too little too late for Newcastle.
Captain Hans Vanaken led from the front as Club Brugge recorded a 4-1 thumping of Monaco at the Jan Breydel Stadium to underline their potential for a good run in the competition this season.
Vanaken scored one goal and laid on another as the home side were superb in attack with Nicolo Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika and 19-year-old Mamadou Diakhon also on target. Ansu Fati netted a late consolation for the visitors.
Monaco had a chance from the penalty spot with the score at 0-0 after home goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was adjudged to have brought down Mika Biereth.
But the 37-year-old Mignolet, who had to leave the field shortly afterwards with a groin problem, saved Maghnes Akliouche’s effort from 12 yards.
Tresoldi gave Brugge the lead in the 32nd minute from Vanaken’s clever pass into the box, and Onyedika turned the ball into the net from close range after being teed up by Carlos Forbs for a second.
Vanaken's trademark powerful shot into the net from the edge of the box made the scoreline 3-0 at half time, and teenager Diakhon netted a fourth with 15 minutes remaining, his first goal for the club.
Reuters