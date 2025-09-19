Haaland could top Ronaldo’s Champions League scoring record: Guardiola

Manchester City's Erling Haaland shattered another scoring record in their 2-0 Champions League victory over visitors Napoli on Thursday and boss Pep Guardiola believes his talented striker might one day be the best player in Europe.

The 25-year-old Norwegian became the quickest player in Champions League history to hit 50 goals in what was his 49th appearance in Europe's elite competition when he cleverly headed home Phil Foden's perfectly-placed flick in the 56th minute.

He smashed the record held by former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who reached 50 goals in 62 games.

“The number speaks for itself,” Guardiola said. “He's alongside in terms of goals with Van Nistelrooy, [Robert] Lewandowski, but especially with the two monsters, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi over 15, 20 years.

“Erling is there. In terms of goals, it's unbelievable.”

Ronaldo is the all-time Champions League top scorer with 140 goals. Asked if Haaland — given his numbers at such a young age — could one day top that mark, Guardiola did not hesitate.