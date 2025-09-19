Soccer

Mourinho back where it all started at Benfica

‘Special One’ returns to club that launched his managerial career after leaving Fenerbahce in August after losing to Benfica

19 September 2025 - 09:46 By Sergio Gonçalves
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New Benfica manager Jose Mourinho and president Rui Costa pose with a shirt during the press conference announcing the appointment at the Benfica Campus in Seixal, Portugal on Thursday.
New Benfica manager Jose Mourinho and president Rui Costa pose with a shirt during the press conference announcing the appointment at the Benfica Campus in Seixal, Portugal on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Pedro Nunes

Jose Mourinho's managerial career took another intriguing twist when the Portuguese returned to Benfica on Thursday, almost exactly 25 years after he first cut his coaching teeth at the Lisbon giants.

The 62-year-old, who left Turkey's Fenerbahce last month, has signed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season to return to the club where it all began.

“My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission,” Mourinho told reporters at the club's training ground in Seixal, near Lisbon.

“I'm the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world... I'm not important, Benfica is important, Benfica fans are important. I'm here to serve.

“I feel a huge responsibility, but I feel more alive than ever. I want to win competitions... My desire is to fulfil my two-year contract successfully.”

Mourinho left Fenerbahce by mutual consent two days after his Turkish side lost to Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United head coach will now get another crack at the competition he conquered twice, with Portugal's Porto in 2003-04 and Inter Milan in 2009-10.

Benfica President Rui Costa said he wanted a coach with a 'winning record' and described Mourinho as one of the most respected managers in the world.

Mourinho was approached after Benfica sacked Bruno Lage after their shock 3-2 home defeat by Qarabag in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

Haaland could top Ronaldo’s Champions League scoring record: Guardiola

Rashford shines in Barcelona’s win at Newcastle, Brilliant Club Brugge thump Monaco.
Sport
3 hours ago

Mourinho, the self-proclaimed “Special One”, will also face ghosts from his past in the group stage, with Benfica visiting Chelsea on September 30 before welcoming Real Madrid in their final group game on January 28.

Both the club and Mourinho reserve the right to cancel the contract up to 10 days after this season's last game, Benfica said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

Mourinho's first stint with Benfica began on September 20, 2000, but crumbled in early December after he resigned when the club's new president Manuel Vilarinho refused to renew his contract.

“I think he never liked me, I don't know why, he must have thought I didn't like him,” Vilarinho said at the time.

Mourinho's resignation came two days after a triumphant 3-0 victory over city rivals Sporting.

Ghana soccer star Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey on Wednesday appeared in a London court and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault involving ...
News
21 hours ago

After a brief stint with Uniao de Leiria, Mourinho landed at Porto where he transformed himself from an unknown quantity to a renowned manager with two league titles and a Champions League triumph that earned him a move to Chelsea.

The intervening years have seen Mourinho collect trophies at Inter Milan and Real Madrid before his return to Chelsea for a second successful stint that included his last league title in 2014-15.

He also became the first manager to win all three current Uefa club competitions, winning the Europa League at Manchester United in 2017 and the Conference League with AS Roma in 2022, but he has been unable to reach the heights of his early years.

His most recent adventure at Fenerbahce ended in disappointment last month, with Mourinho failing to break Galatasaray's stranglehold in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce finished 11 points behind their Istanbul rivals last season while also suffering cup elimination at their hands. 

Reuters

MORE:

I was insulted for 90 minutes, says Simeone after Anfield red card

Liverpool get last-gasp win over Atletico, Kane strikes twice to fire Bayern past Chelsea.
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa to pay record $355m, compensate clubs for releasing players for 2026 World Cup

Programme recognises ‘financially the huge contribution so many clubs’ make in the qualifiers and tournament.
Sport
1 day ago

Vinicius benched again for Madrid in Alonso’s Champions League debut

Subs Martinelli and Trossard earn Arsenal win at Bilbao, Tottenham edge out Villarreal.
Sport
2 days ago

Real Madrid begin Champions League bid with Mbappé under the spotlight

Arteta out to change Arsenal’s history as league phase of Europe’s top interclub competition gets under way.
Sport
2 days ago

Man United boss Amorim defiant after derby thumping by City

‘There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that.’
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs, Nabi in contract exit talks Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe Soccer
  5. Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga Soccer

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support