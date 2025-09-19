Mourinho back where it all started at Benfica
‘Special One’ returns to club that launched his managerial career after leaving Fenerbahce in August after losing to Benfica
Jose Mourinho's managerial career took another intriguing twist when the Portuguese returned to Benfica on Thursday, almost exactly 25 years after he first cut his coaching teeth at the Lisbon giants.
The 62-year-old, who left Turkey's Fenerbahce last month, has signed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season to return to the club where it all began.
“My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission,” Mourinho told reporters at the club's training ground in Seixal, near Lisbon.
“I'm the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world... I'm not important, Benfica is important, Benfica fans are important. I'm here to serve.
“I feel a huge responsibility, but I feel more alive than ever. I want to win competitions... My desire is to fulfil my two-year contract successfully.”
Mourinho left Fenerbahce by mutual consent two days after his Turkish side lost to Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.
But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United head coach will now get another crack at the competition he conquered twice, with Portugal's Porto in 2003-04 and Inter Milan in 2009-10.
Benfica President Rui Costa said he wanted a coach with a 'winning record' and described Mourinho as one of the most respected managers in the world.
Mourinho was approached after Benfica sacked Bruno Lage after their shock 3-2 home defeat by Qarabag in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.
Mourinho, the self-proclaimed “Special One”, will also face ghosts from his past in the group stage, with Benfica visiting Chelsea on September 30 before welcoming Real Madrid in their final group game on January 28.
Both the club and Mourinho reserve the right to cancel the contract up to 10 days after this season's last game, Benfica said in a filing to the stock market regulator.
Mourinho's first stint with Benfica began on September 20, 2000, but crumbled in early December after he resigned when the club's new president Manuel Vilarinho refused to renew his contract.
“I think he never liked me, I don't know why, he must have thought I didn't like him,” Vilarinho said at the time.
Mourinho's resignation came two days after a triumphant 3-0 victory over city rivals Sporting.
After a brief stint with Uniao de Leiria, Mourinho landed at Porto where he transformed himself from an unknown quantity to a renowned manager with two league titles and a Champions League triumph that earned him a move to Chelsea.
The intervening years have seen Mourinho collect trophies at Inter Milan and Real Madrid before his return to Chelsea for a second successful stint that included his last league title in 2014-15.
He also became the first manager to win all three current Uefa club competitions, winning the Europa League at Manchester United in 2017 and the Conference League with AS Roma in 2022, but he has been unable to reach the heights of his early years.
His most recent adventure at Fenerbahce ended in disappointment last month, with Mourinho failing to break Galatasaray's stranglehold in the Turkish Super Lig.
Fenerbahce finished 11 points behind their Istanbul rivals last season while also suffering cup elimination at their hands.
Reuters