Mourinho back where it all started at Benfica

Jose Mourinho's managerial career took another intriguing twist when the Portuguese returned to Benfica on Thursday, almost exactly 25 years after he first cut his coaching teeth at the Lisbon giants.

The 62-year-old, who left Turkey's Fenerbahce last month, has signed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season to return to the club where it all began.

“My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission,” Mourinho told reporters at the club's training ground in Seixal, near Lisbon.

“I'm the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world... I'm not important, Benfica is important, Benfica fans are important. I'm here to serve.

“I feel a huge responsibility, but I feel more alive than ever. I want to win competitions... My desire is to fulfil my two-year contract successfully.”