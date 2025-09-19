Soccer

POLL | What do you think about Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi’s reported exit?

19 September 2025 - 11:40 By TIMESLIVE
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their media open day at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and coach Nasreddine Nabi are reportedly parting ways due to issues surrounding his Confederation of African Football (Caf) coaching qualifications.

This comes after Amakhosi suffered their first defeat in the 2025-26 Betway Premiership season on Tuesday against Sekhukhune United.

Sowetan has been told Nabi was reminded his Uefa pro licence needed to be renewed for him to occupy the bench when Chiefs begin their Caf Confederation Cup campaign against Kabuscorp at Luanda's Estádio 11 de Novembro on Saturday (5pm SA time).

However, the coach’s licence apparently expired in 2023 and a December 2024 circular from Caf instructed teams they would not be allowed to have coaches without valid licences on their benches for intercontinental fixtures this season.

Nabi apparently remains suspended while negotiations about his contract termination proceed.

iDiski Times reported Nabi opted to leave the club to be with his wife in Tunisia. Amakhosi last month granted him compassionate leave after she had a “critical accident”

While Nabi led the team to win the Nedbank Cup last season for their first trophy in 10 years, the club failed to secure a top-eight finish in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, placing ninth.

Chiefs and Nabi have not released a statement to confirm the news. While his future at the club is uncertain, fans have expressed mixed reactions on social media. Some understand the decision, while others argue Nabi was not given enough time at the club.

