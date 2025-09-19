SA face belated World Cup disciplinary action for fielding suspended player

South Africa will face disciplinary proceedings for fielding a suspended player in a World Cup qualifier in March, which will likely see them docked points and put their hopes of advancing to next year’s finals in jeopardy.
World football’s governing body Fifa this week informed the SA Football Association it was opening proceedings due to the fielding of midfielder Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 win over Lesotho, officials have confirmed.
Mokoena should not have played because he had collected two cautions in the qualifiers and had to sit out the game with an automatic one match suspension.
SA admitted it had made an error, but Fifa’s delay in opening disciplinary proceedings led to months of speculation in the country that they had got away with it, including from coach Hugo Broos.
There was also criticism of Fifa’s slow action to resolve the issue from other countries battling for top place in SA's group.
Fifa’s disciplinary code says: “If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc.), the match is automatically forfeited. The default result is a 3-0 loss, unless the actual result was even more disadvantageous to the offending team.”
A three-point deduction would leave SA level with Benin on 14 points at the top of Group C with two qualifiers each left, with Nigeria and Rwanda only three points back.
Only the group winners automatically advance to the finals in North America that start next June. The last two rounds of matches are played next month with SA away to Zimbabwe and home to Rwanda while Benin finish away at Rwanda and Nigeria.
It will not be the first time a country has been docked points for fielding an ineligible player in African World Cup qualification.
In the 2018 qualifiers, Fifa awarded Algeria a 3—0 win as a result of Nigeria fielding the ineligible Shehu Abdullahi after their match ended in a 1—1 draw.
Abdullahi failed to serve a one game ban after receiving two yellow cards in the qualifying competition, but Nigeria finished top of the group and qualified for the finals in Russia.
Ahead of the 2014 finals in Brazil, the Cape Verde Islands lost out on a playoff spot after using Fernando Varela in their shock group win against Tunisia. He was suspended, so Tunisia went through to the playoffs instead of the islanders.
Reuters
