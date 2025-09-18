Safa ‘not really worried’ about Fifa’s investigation into Mokoena matter

“We've received communication from Fifa about the investigation they've launched in terms of the Lesotho match where Teboho Mokoena was fielded. We received it [the letter] yesterday,” she said.
‘Our focus is to ensure Bafana get maximum points come October’, says CEO Monyepao
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao insists the body is “not really worried” about Fifa opening an investigation into the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
The probe is likely to lead to the victory being overturned and, by Fifa rules, a 3-0 result will be awarded to Lesotho, which, as things stand, would see Benin take the lead in Group C by goal difference from South Africa.
Monyepao confirmed Safa has received a letter from Fifa notifying the association the global ruling body has opened an investigation into Mokoena playing when he should have been suspended in the 2-0 win against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21.
The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received two yellow cards in Bafana's previous Group C matches.
Bafana (on 17 points) face Zimbabwe away and Rwanda at home in their last two fixtures next month, and if docked three points and having their goal difference reduced from +8 to +3 (Benin have +4), might need to win the two games to be sure of qualifying.
Monyepao, speaking on the sidelines of an event to announce Shield & Vaseline as new Bafana partners at Jabulani Safehub in Soweto on Thursday, said Safa is sure coach Hugo Broos' national team will win their last two games.
“We've received communication from Fifa about the investigation they've launched in terms of the Lesotho match where Teboho Mokoena was fielded. We received it [the letter] yesterday,” she said.
“We're preparing our response to the Fifa disciplinary committee because that's what is required from us as the association.
“We are not really worried about that [Fifa's investigation]. I think our focus is to ensure Bafana get maximum points come October because whatever happens, whether there's docking of points or whatever you're saying out there, if we get six points come October, nothing else is going to matter.
“It's all about Bafana getting to the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.”
