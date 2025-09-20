Soccer

Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela

20 September 2025 - 15:59
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C win at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 21.
Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C win at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 21.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TimesLIVE has learnt that Zimbabwe will host Bafana Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in what will be a crucial penultimate 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on October 6. 

Bafana's final qualifier against Rwanda will be hosted at the Mbombela Stadium on October 10. Two wins in these matches will ensure Bafana qualify for the global showpiece for the first time since South Africa hosted the event in 2010.

The last time Bafana qualified for the World Cup through their sweat was in 2002.

The two qualifiers have become crucial for Bafana after Fifa asked the SA Football Association this week to explain why they fielded an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March.

Bafana leads Group C on 17 points, but if Fifa decide to dock them three points for fielding a suspended Mokoena they will share top spot with Benin on 14 points.

“Zimbabwe have agreed to host us in Durban but we've long decided that we'll play Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium as part of Safa's quest to take Bafana to as many corners of South Africa,” a Safa official told TimesLIVE on Saturday.

Bafana earned four critical points in their last two matches in September in which they beat Lesotho 3-0 before they were held to a 1-1 by Nigeria in matches played at the Free State Stadium.

Zimbabwe is already out of the running for qualification for next year's showpiece while Benin, Nigeria on 11 points and Rwanda also on 11 points are hoping Fifa will punish South Africa for the Mokoena saga. 

READ MORE

Safa ‘not really worried’ about Fifa’s investigation into Mokoena matter

‘Our focus is to ensure Bafana get maximum points come October,’ says Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter

Safa has received a letter informing the association of the probe as docking of points now looms.
Sport
2 days ago

Opportunities and concerns for SA football when MultiChoice-Canal+ deal takes hold

‘The part people are concerned with the most is what does Canal+ do with the developmental projects around sports?’
Sport
1 day ago

No Mbokazi or Campbell, but Mdaka names strong Amajita World Cup squad

Clubs hold back two big-name stars, but other U-20 Afcon champion performers included.
Sport
2 days ago

Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga

Fifa’s latest disciplinary report makes no mention of case that threatens SA’s World Cup campaign
Sport
3 days ago

Sekhukhune burst Kaizer Chiefs’ bubble, take top spot in Premiership

Bradley Grobler brace takes wind out of the sails of high-riding Amakhosi in exciting clash
Sport
3 days ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms

One hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the writer of the final chapter of a glorious career.
Sport
4 days ago

Cardoso confident Sundowns’ injury-hit Zwane will make full recovery

‘It was from a contact and let's hope it is not a big thing,’ says coach as veteran pulls up again.
Sport
4 days ago

May Tseka's goofy shenanigans not implode Bafana

Four points from six is a significant return from Bafana Bafana heading to the final two rounds on the road to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe Soccer
  2. Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter Soccer
  3. Inside the licence drama behind Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs exit Soccer
  4. Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi Soccer

Latest Videos

Behind-The-Scene at DStv Delicious Festival Powered by LottoStar, the eve ...
JazzWRLD & Thukutela The Most Wanted Duo Hijacking 2025’s Charts With Debut ...