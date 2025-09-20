Soccer

Chiefs suffer defeat in Angola playing without head coach Nabi

20 September 2025 - 19:15
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pule Mmoodi of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Bayala Nsimba of Kabuscorp during the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg match at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola, on September 20 2025.
Pule Mmoodi of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Bayala Nsimba of Kabuscorp during the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg match at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola, on September 20 2025.
Image: Ampe Rogerio/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have a mountain to climb in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Angolan club Kabuscorp in the first leg played at the November 11 Stadium in Luanda, Angola, on Saturday.

Julio scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute just before the hour mark, the striker's glancing header beating Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after Aden McCarthy and Paseko Mako allowed to him to connect freely with Mafuta's cross.

Kabuscorp are making their debut in the Confederation Cup after appearing once in 2014 in the Caf Champions League after winning the league title in Angola.

The home side dominated much of this match, but Chiefs were unlucky not to steal a point after Thabo Cele's strike hit the upright a few minutes after Julio scored.

After conceding, Petersen had to make a couple of saves to ensure Chiefs don't lose this match by a bigger margin.

This was the first match Chiefs played without their head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is said to be negotiating an exit package with the club just after a season and a couple of months at Naturena.

In the second leg Chiefs will have to beat Kabuscorp by two clear goals or more to have any chance of advancing to the next round. 

Chiefs are representing SA in this competition after winning the Nedbank Cup by beating their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates towards the end of last season. 

Amakhosi won this competition in 2001, when it was still known as the Cup Winners Cup, by beating Angolan club Inter de Luanda.  

MORE:

POLL | What do you think about Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi’s reported exit?

Coach Nasreddine Nabi ended a 10-year trophy drought with last season’s Nedbank Cup win, but Chiefs ended ninth in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi

Tunisian is ‘not with the team’ as Amakhosi travel to Luanda for Confed Cup game.
Sport
1 day ago

Oscar Mbo weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi's looming exit

House music star and outspoken Kaizer Chiefs supporter Oscar Mbo has added his comments to the drama surrounding coach Nasreddine Nabi's uncertain ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs, Nabi in contract exit talks

Source asserts coach and the club are ‘not on same page’ and ‘worlds apart’.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe Soccer
  2. Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter Soccer
  3. Inside the licence drama behind Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs exit Soccer
  4. Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi Soccer

Latest Videos

Behind-The-Scene at DStv Delicious Festival Powered by LottoStar, the eve ...
JazzWRLD & Thukutela The Most Wanted Duo Hijacking 2025’s Charts With Debut ...