Soccer

Mabasa brace gives Pirates victory over Lesotho side Lioli in Free State

20 September 2025 - 17:04
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates his second goal during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 preliminary round 1st leg match against Lioli FC at Free State Stadium on 20 September 2025.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Tshegofatso Mabasa showed why he's still so crucial in Orlando Pirates' attack after scoring a brace as Bucs beat Lioli FC of Lesotho 3-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis completed the rout in referee's optional time after combining with substitute Tshepang Moremi. 

Lioli hosted the match at the Free State Stadium due to Lesotho not having a stadium approved by Caf to handle interclub games on the continent.

Pirates, who reached the semifinals of this competition last season, started slowly and only made an impact in the second half when Mabasa scored both his goals.

The side applying the pressure, it looked easy for Pirates when Mabasa opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, heading in Deon Hotto's corner kick. The goal was as a result of poor marking by the Lesotho side. 

The gangly striker completed his brace four minutes later after latching on to a delightful Relebohile Mofokeng pass after a good build-up by the visitors. From then on Pirates just had to manage the game playing against a side which hardly posed any threat to their goals.

Pirates will go to the second leg in Orlando next Saturday with huge advantage and big chance to qualify for the first round. Pirates have won the Champions League once in 1995.   

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe

Orlando Pirates’ fourth successive MTN8 title, Mamelodi Sundowns find their stride also on the agenda.
Sport
2 days ago

No Mbokazi or Campbell, but Mdaka names strong Amajita World Cup squad

Clubs hold back two big-name stars, but other U-20 Afcon champion performers included.
Sport
2 days ago

Inside the licence drama behind Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs exit

Club has not commented because suspended coach has not signed a settlement agreement, insider says.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports

The decision comes despite Amakhosi’s positive start to the 2025-26 season.
Sport
3 days ago

Cardoso confident Sundowns’ injury-hit Zwane will make full recovery

‘It was from a contact and let's hope it is not a big thing,’ says coach as veteran pulls up again.
Sport
4 days ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Football owes Themba Zwane an exit on his own terms

One hopes Mshishi will be back soon because he needs to be the writer of the final chapter of a glorious career.
Sport
4 days ago

‘This is just the beginning,’ says triumphant Pirates star Moremi

After scoring a quickfire extra time brace off the bench to help lift the MTN8 cup, striker wants more silverware at Bucs.
Sport
5 days ago

‘Maybe I am still a plumber,’ says victorious Pirates coach Ouaddou in swipe at doubters

On Saturday in front of a packed and bouncing Mbombela Stadium, Ouaddou led Pirates to a fourth MTN8 success on the trot with a 3-0 extra-time ...
Sport
5 days ago
